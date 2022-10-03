ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche

Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)

Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
Avalanche preseason: Shane Bowers makes final push for roster spot after strong training camp

Shane Bowers is at a crossroads to close out the Avalanche preseason. Bowers, with 117 career AHL games under his belt, will either secure a roster spot with the NHL club or be put on waivers — signaling a possible end to his time in Colorado. Bowers didn’t mince words after morning skate Wednesday in the Avs’ dressing room. The 2017 first-round draft pick has yet to appear in an NHL game. ...
PATRICK ROY'S RETURN TO THE NHL APPEARS IMMINENT

Patrick Roy is one of hockey's most decorated and respected figures, winning four Stanley Cups between 1985 and 2001. Roy's retirement would just mark the end of his playing career; shortly after hanging up his pads, Roy took command of the Quebec Ramparts of the QMJHL, named head coach in 2005.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team

Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
Preseason Preview: Avalanche vs Dallas

The Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Dallas Stars again, this time at home at Ball Arena. Coming off of a 3-1 victory Sunday night, the Avs are hoping for the same result in their final preseason matchup when the puck drops Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT. In Sunday's game...
Official Stars Podcast: Reacting to Jason Robertson's four-year deal

Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika break down the news of Jason Robertson's new contract while also evaluating the preseason and progress under new head coach Pete DeBoer. Podman Rush, the official podcast of the Dallas Stars, is available for download on Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country

PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame

On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki

Predators defenseman discusses sightseeing in Prague with his father. Mark Borowiecki is writing a blog for NHL.com as the Nashville Predators travel in Europe this week. The Predators defeated SC Bern 4-3 in an exhibition at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They open the regular season against the San Jose Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday and Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSSO, NBCSCA) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
Morning Skate Report: October 6, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their second game of the week as they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Vivint Arena. Thursday's game is the sixth of seven preseason games for the Golden Knights. It will be played at a neutral site in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
Barzal agrees to eight-year contract with Islanders

Center could have become restricted free agent after season, commits to New York because 'I love it here'. Mathew Barzal agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced for the contract, which begins next season. The 25-year-old enter is in the...
Tkachuk, Huberdeau talk trade on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast

Forwards, dealt for each other in July, also discuss family golf outings, driving a standard car. Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau, traded for each other over the summer, are guests on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps.
Devils Announce 2022-23 Theme Night, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE

NEWARK, NJ (October 5, 2022) - The New Jersey Devils announced today the club's 2022-23 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule. The list of theme nights includes the Home Opener presented by Citizens, 2003 Championship 20th Anniversary Night, Star Wars Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Mascot Madness Kids Day, Youth Hockey Day and more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.
Meruelo Group Appoints Rhuigi Villaseñor as Creative Strategist

Villaseñor through his agency Rheimagine, to oversee creative direction across Coyotes & Iconic Sahara Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Tempe, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that global fashion designer and Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor has partnered with the Meruelo Group as a Creative Strategist through his agency, Rheimagine. Joining for the 2022-2023 season, Villaseñor will be at the helm of exclusive player, team and fan apparel, including a special edition on ice jersey, hoodies, shirts and hats.
