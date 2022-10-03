Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
Avalanche preseason: Shane Bowers makes final push for roster spot after strong training camp
Shane Bowers is at a crossroads to close out the Avalanche preseason. Bowers, with 117 career AHL games under his belt, will either secure a roster spot with the NHL club or be put on waivers — signaling a possible end to his time in Colorado. Bowers didn’t mince words after morning skate Wednesday in the Avs’ dressing room. The 2017 first-round draft pick has yet to appear in an NHL game. ...
markerzone.com
PATRICK ROY'S RETURN TO THE NHL APPEARS IMMINENT
Patrick Roy is one of hockey's most decorated and respected figures, winning four Stanley Cups between 1985 and 2001. Roy's retirement would just mark the end of his playing career; shortly after hanging up his pads, Roy took command of the Quebec Ramparts of the QMJHL, named head coach in 2005.
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
NHL
Preseason Preview: Avalanche vs Dallas
The Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Dallas Stars again, this time at home at Ball Arena. Coming off of a 3-1 victory Sunday night, the Avs are hoping for the same result in their final preseason matchup when the puck drops Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT. In Sunday's game...
Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev exits exhibition game against Panthers
Regardless of the score, the biggest success of a preseason game is coming out of it healthy, and the Lightning had a scare in Thursday’s exhibition game against the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev did not play a shift in the second period. There was no immediate update on...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Reacting to Jason Robertson's four-year deal
Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika break down the news of Jason Robertson's new contract while also evaluating the preseason and progress under new head coach Pete DeBoer. Podman Rush, the official podcast of the Dallas Stars, is available for download on Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame
On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
NHL
Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki
Predators defenseman discusses sightseeing in Prague with his father. Mark Borowiecki is writing a blog for NHL.com as the Nashville Predators travel in Europe this week. The Predators defeated SC Bern 4-3 in an exhibition at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They open the regular season against the San Jose Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday and Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSSO, NBCSCA) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: October 6, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their second game of the week as they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Vivint Arena. Thursday's game is the sixth of seven preseason games for the Golden Knights. It will be played at a neutral site in Salt Lake City, Utah.
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
NHL
Barzal agrees to eight-year contract with Islanders
Center could have become restricted free agent after season, commits to New York because 'I love it here'. Mathew Barzal agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced for the contract, which begins next season. The 25-year-old enter is in the...
NHL
Tkachuk, Huberdeau talk trade on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast
Forwards, dealt for each other in July, also discuss family golf outings, driving a standard car. Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau, traded for each other over the summer, are guests on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps.
NHL
Sabres to host Party in the Plaza featuring player arrivals on October 13
Blue & Gold Carpet festivities begin at 4 p.m. Before the Buffalo Sabres hit the ice for the first game of the 2022-23 season, fans will be able to greet the team during a special Party in the Plaza. Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, Buffalo's opening night...
NHL predictions: Will Avalanche repeat? Experts make their picks for the 2022-23 season
The Colorado Avalanche ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship run. Can they repeat? USA TODAY Sports and For the Win staffers weigh in.
NHL
Devils Announce 2022-23 Theme Night, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE
NEWARK, NJ (October 5, 2022) - The New Jersey Devils announced today the club's 2022-23 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule. The list of theme nights includes the Home Opener presented by Citizens, 2003 Championship 20th Anniversary Night, Star Wars Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Mascot Madness Kids Day, Youth Hockey Day and more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.
NHL
Meruelo Group Appoints Rhuigi Villaseñor as Creative Strategist
Villaseñor through his agency Rheimagine, to oversee creative direction across Coyotes & Iconic Sahara Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Tempe, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that global fashion designer and Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor has partnered with the Meruelo Group as a Creative Strategist through his agency, Rheimagine. Joining for the 2022-2023 season, Villaseñor will be at the helm of exclusive player, team and fan apparel, including a special edition on ice jersey, hoodies, shirts and hats.
