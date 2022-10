ARLINGTON, Va. — Over the last two seasons, Conor Sheary has quietly been among the Capitals’ most efficient scorers. Among their players to appear in at least 50 games over that span, Sheary ranks third in shooting percentage (15.2%) while tying Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie for the third-most goals scored (33). He’s done it all bouncing up and down the Capitals’ lineup, filling in on several different lines as Washington has dealt with injuries.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO