fox5atlanta.com
Issues with 911 calls in northeast Georgia resolved
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. - Issues plaguing some Verizon customers in northeast Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina trying to connect using 911 this week appears to be resolved. Verizon says customers in Stephens County and others states had delays connecting to a 911 operator. The company says even with those issues,...
accesswdun.com
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway
Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
newnanceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Red and Black
Rainbow crosswalk installed in downtown Athens
Walks through downtown Athens got a little bit more colorful on Oct. 4, as a rainbow crosswalk was installed spanning College Avenue at Clayton Street near College Square. The Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative was started in 2019 by Cameron Harrelson, president of the Athens Pride & Queer Collective, after the success of the Pride Festival that same year.
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville PD’s C0-Responder mental health program gets big boost from NGHS golf tournament
An innovative program in Gainesville that sends clinicians to mental health calls along with police officers got a big boost in funding from a local golf tournament. The Medical Center Open played at Chicopee Woods Golf Course in Hall County on Thursday raised at least a half-million dollars to support the Co-Responder program.
Government Technology
Georgia Health-Care Company Breach Impacts 54K Inmates
(TNS) — A Forsyth County company that provides healthcare for people inside correctional facilities nationwide was the target of a recent data breach, leaving tens of thousands of incarcerated people at risk of having their identities stolen. CorrectHealth reported the breach and notified the 54,000 affected inmates in late...
nowhabersham.com
Hilda Davidson Tench
Hilda Davidson Tench, age 93, of Gainesville entered heaven Thursday October 6, 2022 in Blue Ridge with her family by her side. Hilda was born in Maysville, Georgia to the late Joeve & Leila Boswell Davidson. She was a former member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she was a longtime nursery worker. She currently was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. Hazel was a homemaker & was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Tench; brother, Cecil L. Davidson; sister, Hazel D. Collins.
nowhabersham.com
Rodger Glenn Wilson
Rodger Glenn Wilson, age 75, of Clarkesville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 03, 2022. Rodger’s wishes were to be cremated & private services for family & friends will be held at a later date. An online guest registry is available for the Wilson family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. In lieu...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
flagpole.com
Ghosts of Athens and Beyond: A Haunted History of North Georgia
Spooky season is upon us. Athens has become a Halloween hotspot with the annual Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle, month-long themed venues and house shows, and more. However, what many people may not know is that Athens has a rich haunted history, too. Local author Tracy L. Adkins has compiled first-hand accounts of these hauntings and the unexplained in her Ghosts of Athens book series.
nowhabersham.com
T-SPLOST town hall elicits strong opinions for and against penny-on-the-dollar tax
It was a small, but intense crowd that showed up Monday evening for the fourth in a series of town hall meetings on Habersham County’s transportation special purpose local option sales tax. Opponents called into question several aspects of the initiative, including cost and timing, while supporters insisted the county has “kicked the can” on roads “down the road” for too long.
uga.edu
What the Firearm Debate Means Ahead Of Midterms For Athens-Area Locals
In the state of Georgia, the number of weapons carry permits has increased each year from 2018-2020, and the statistics are similar in Barrow, Oconee, Clarke, Madison and Jackson counties. Why It’s Newsworthy: Proponents and opponents of firearms access in Athens are weighing the issue ahead of casting their ballots...
nowhabersham.com
Frances Marie Ivester Erwin
Frances Marie Ivester Erwin, age 87 of Cornelia, Georgia took her Heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 04, 2022, following an extended illness. Born in Rabun County, Georgia on March 03, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Garnet & Carrie Turpin Ivester. Frances retired after many years of dedicated service in the Textile Industry. She was a faithful Christian woman who was very grounded in her faith and was a member of the Mud Creek Baptist Church for many years. In her spare time, Frances loved listening to Southern Gospel Music, was an avid crocheter, and enjoyed word search puzzles. She also received an award from Curves Fitness of Cornelia for having the most visits to exercise.
nowhabersham.com
Hugh O’Neal “Buddy” Scoggins
Hugh O’Neal “Buddy” Scoggins, age 91, of Clarkesville, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born in Marietta, Georgia on August 26, 1931, Mr. Scoggins was the son of the late Howard and Victoria Crow Scoggins. Mr. Scoggins was a 1949 graduate of Smyrna High School and was a United States Air Force Reserves veteran and served during the Korean War. Mr. Scoggins was retired from Lockheed Martin Aerospace, Inc where he worked in Procurement and had 35 years of loyal service. Before retirement, Buddy pursued a second career in real estate. He was the owner and agent for Scoggins Realty, a company founded by his father. Mr. Scoggins was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and had a special way with children. He could always lure them in with a tic-tac or other candy treat that he always had a pocket full of. Mr. Scoggins was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Clarkesville.
Investigators release 911 audio in Collier case
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office have released audio of the 911 call made by the family of Debbie Collier. Collier is the 59 year-old Athens woman who was reported missing on September 10; her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned, in woods near Tallulah Falls.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: FBI joins investigation into bizarre case
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Federal agents are now joining in the investigation of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped in the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death...
Monroe Local News
Ground has finally been broken on Walton County’s YMCA
After almost two decades of hopes and dreams, planning, organizing, fundraising and designing, today was finally the day. The ground has been broken on the long-awaited Walton County YMCA. Members of the Walton County YMCA Campaign Leadership Council, public and school officials and members of the community gathered at the...
