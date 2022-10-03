Read full article on original website
Related
wcsjnews.com
LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies
A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
wcsjnews.com
Brewer Sentenced To Life in Prison Without Parole in Cullom Christmas Day Triple Murder Case
A Livingston County triple murder case came to a conclusion on Wednesday. Clifford Brewer, 55, of Cullom was convicted on six counts of First Degree Murder by a Livingston County jury after a trial that started on August 8th and concluded on August 16th. The Livingston County State’s Attorney Office...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, October 5th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 35-year-old Michael Trigger, of Morris, for domestic battery. He was...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 62-year-old Kevin Williams, of Morris for failing to register as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Grundy County Takes Back The Night To Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence
The annual Take Back the Night event in Grundy County was held on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn on Wednesday. Sarah Dernardo with Guardian Angel Community Services was one of the speakers during the event. Dernardo said people need to understand the lack of resources victims have. Grundy County State’s...
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80
One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 this afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
wcsjnews.com
Barbara Stancik of Morris 1932 - 2022
Barbara Stancik, of Morris, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 3, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Barbara was born on November 27, 1932, in Crown Point, IN to the late Lester and Dorothy Long. She and her late husband Richard were the owners of several establishments including the Satellite...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Hospital Hosting Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
Morris Hospital will be offering a pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.Morris Hospital is hosting a pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for children ages 6 months through 5 years who are in need of first and second doses on October 12th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the upper level of the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital. Appointments recommended, call 705-3300.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
Peter “Pete” Lawrence Kodat 1948 - 2022
Peter “Pete” Lawrence Kodat, lifelong farmer in Grundy County and past Goose Lake Township Supervisor, Illinois, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Lightways Hospice Care in Joliet IL. Born August 19, 1948 to Leonard Kodat and Mary Walsh Kodat, Pete was the youngest of five children. He...
wcsjnews.com
Minooka High School Speech Teacher Receives Edith Harrod Award
Last month, Minooka Community High School teacher and Morris resident Heather Danek was presented the Edith Harrod Award, by the Illinois Communication and Theatre Association. The presentation took place, during the organization’s 93rd annual three-day convention, at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. The Harrod award is considered...
wcsjnews.com
Virginia Lyn Hayes 2001 - 2022
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, Virginia Lyn Hayes, loving daughter and sister, unexpectedly passed away at the age of twenty. She was born on October 23, 2001 in Joliet and grew up in Morris. She attended Nettle Creek grade school and Morris Community High School. Virginia thrived at her job at a daycare in Yorkville, caring for children. She found a passion for children there and was working towards a degree at Joliet Junior College. She was exploring a few career options including counseling for children or a social worker.
wcsjnews.com
Assessment Notices Mailed Out To Grundy County Residents
The Grundy County Board Tax Committee on Tuesday heard an update in regards to the 2022 tax assessment timeline and process review. Supervisor of Assessments Debra Ritke had this update. Tax Committee Chairman Mike Onorato and County Clerk Kay Olson then explain what is next in the process. Your browser...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Annual Take Back The Night Event Wednesday
Sarah Clark with Groundworks talking about what resources they offer the community. Your browser does not support the audio element. That 24-hour HOTLINE number is 815-729 1228. Clark added that Groundwork also provides Emergency Shelter services for men, women, and children. Your browser does not support the audio element. She...
wcsjnews.com
Residents Encouraged To Fill Out Survey Regarding Potential Building Renovations at Morris High School
Morris High School officials are encouraging residents to fill out a survey in regards to potential building renovations in the future. Here is Morris High School Superintendent Craig Ortiz. He said there will be a variety of questions. Your browser does not support the audio element. Ortiz said the survey...
wcsjnews.com
Santa Coming to First Christian Church in Morris
“Santa Claus is Coming to Town”! Morris, that is. Elves, from the North Pole, Butch and Paulie, came all the way to Sweet Tooth in Morris, last weekend, with a huge announcement about “An Evening in Morris with Santa 2022”!. Owners, Kevin and Tarra Orf, were shocked...
wcsjnews.com
Not Enough Funds to Fix Seneca Roads This Year
There are Seneca streets that need repair, but, because of the July 12, 2021 area storm, the funds needed to fix those streets are not available. More than five inches of rain in just a few hours caused damage to several roads, including the River Road Bridge. Total costs? $300,000 to $350,000. That expenditure means there are not enough funds for any repair work this year.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Lion’s Classic Car Show This Weekend
Morris Lions Club 36th Annual Fall Classic Car Show and Swap Meet is coming up next week and Lion’s Club members Doug Linn and Resa Mai were recently talking about the event, on WCSJ’s People R Talking. Your browser does not support the audio element. Mai said the...
Comments / 0