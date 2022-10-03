On Saturday, October 1, 2022, Virginia Lyn Hayes, loving daughter and sister, unexpectedly passed away at the age of twenty. She was born on October 23, 2001 in Joliet and grew up in Morris. She attended Nettle Creek grade school and Morris Community High School. Virginia thrived at her job at a daycare in Yorkville, caring for children. She found a passion for children there and was working towards a degree at Joliet Junior College. She was exploring a few career options including counseling for children or a social worker.

MORRIS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO