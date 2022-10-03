ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A hapless historical epic that ditched a great idea for something far worse rises up on the Netflix Top 10

Hollywood’s love of rehashing stories everyone knows by heart has been an issue for decades, and one of the great unanswered cinematic questions of our time is what would had happened if Ridley Scott had opted to stick with the original pitch for Nottingham, instead of refitting the idea into yet another straightforward retelling of the Robin Hood legend.
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?

The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
A brutal historical thriller with an incredibly random cast battles back against streaming invaders

Any action-packed historical epic worth its salt tends to populate a sprawling ensemble with a cavalcade of big names, recognizable faces, and veteran character actors. While 2019’s brutal The Rising Hawk (also known as Fall of a Kingdom in certain territories) sticks to the playbook, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more random assemblage of talent.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods

When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
Where is the cast of ‘The Wire’ now?

It might not be the most iconic line from The Wire, yet since every episode opened with a quote from a character, it only felt appropriate to start an article about the series with a quote. Especially when we’re here to get reacquainted with its iconic cast. It’s one...
The jury is out on whether ‘The Midnight Club’ lives up to Mike Flanagan’s lofty Netflix standards

It’s safe to say that Mike Flanagan ranks alongside the likes of Jordan Peele and Ti West as a modern-day horror aficionado whose name alone is enough to get the hype train pulling out of the station at warp speed. The Midnight Club encapsulated this perfectly, with Flanagan’s latest horror adaptation having drummed up quite a bit of noise in the days and weeks leading up to its release.
Does ‘Werewolf by Night’ have a post-credits scene?

Werewolf by Night howled its way onto Disney Plus this Friday, marking the first of a new type of MCU content — a Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Clocking in at around 55 minutes, the horror-themed special comprises a standalone story which introduces Gael Garcia Bernal’s eponymous lycanthrope into the franchise, alongside numerous other Marvel horror characters.
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming

A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins

With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
Johnny Depp’s return to acting plagued by tales of behind the scenes discontent

Even though Johnny Depp has seen biographical drama Minamata and true life crime thriller City of Lies released within the space of the last 18 months, the actor hadn’t actually set foot on a film set to shoot a major role since early 2019 after both of those aforementioned projects were hit with substantial delays. Making his post-trial comeback, the fallen A-lister opted to headline a French-language historical drama, with the ex-Jack Sparrow set as King Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s La Favorite.
We now know when to expect ‘Good Omens’ season 2 to release on Amazon Prime Video

While we’re still waiting on Netflix to renew The Sandman for a sophomore run already, Neil Gaiman’s other hit TV adaptation of one of his most beloved works is getting a second season over at streaming rival Amazon Prime Video. Apocalyptic comedy-drama Good Omens wowed audiences and critics back in 2019, with fans eager to see more of David Tennant’s Crowley the Demon and Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale the angel ever since. Now, at long last, we know when to expect their return.
