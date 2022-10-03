Read full article on original website
‘Werewolf by Night’ producer explains why it had to be in black and white
Anyone can rhyme off the most prominent merits of streaming services; you don’t have to leave the house, you can pause your show or movie at any point to refill your snacks or use the bathroom, and you don’t have to worry about sharing a room with strangers who don’t understand cinema etiquette.
A hapless historical epic that ditched a great idea for something far worse rises up on the Netflix Top 10
Hollywood’s love of rehashing stories everyone knows by heart has been an issue for decades, and one of the great unanswered cinematic questions of our time is what would had happened if Ridley Scott had opted to stick with the original pitch for Nottingham, instead of refitting the idea into yet another straightforward retelling of the Robin Hood legend.
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
The vastly superior sequel to a loathsome sci-fi thriller redeems itself on streaming
Even though the first installment recouped its production budget three times over and then some at the box office, nobody was exactly clamoring for a sequel to sci-fi thriller Skyline, for the sole reason that it was terrible. A 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 18 percent user rating hardly...
A brutal historical thriller with an incredibly random cast battles back against streaming invaders
Any action-packed historical epic worth its salt tends to populate a sprawling ensemble with a cavalcade of big names, recognizable faces, and veteran character actors. While 2019’s brutal The Rising Hawk (also known as Fall of a Kingdom in certain territories) sticks to the playbook, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more random assemblage of talent.
‘Hellraiser’ director addresses a potential ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot
The Hellraiser reboot on Hulu is getting a lot of attention for a lot of different reasons, but one of those is the pedigree of the director. David Bruckner has directed a number of horror movies, and for a time, he was attached to a Friday The 13th reboot movie.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
Where is the cast of ‘The Wire’ now?
It might not be the most iconic line from The Wire, yet since every episode opened with a quote from a character, it only felt appropriate to start an article about the series with a quote. Especially when we’re here to get reacquainted with its iconic cast. It’s one...
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ hints at its ‘deadliest year’ yet with the official season 11 teaser
FX has released the first teaser for American Horror Story: New York City, the 11th season in the popular horror anthology franchise, and not shockingly, it looks to be mostly style over substance. In other words, while we know the location, we still don’t know what the big bad is going to be this season.
The jury is out on whether ‘The Midnight Club’ lives up to Mike Flanagan’s lofty Netflix standards
It’s safe to say that Mike Flanagan ranks alongside the likes of Jordan Peele and Ti West as a modern-day horror aficionado whose name alone is enough to get the hype train pulling out of the station at warp speed. The Midnight Club encapsulated this perfectly, with Flanagan’s latest horror adaptation having drummed up quite a bit of noise in the days and weeks leading up to its release.
Netflix’s newest horror series has already broken a Guinness World Record for most jump scares
Netflix isn’t content with just breaking their own records for hours streamed, as their latest horror series The Midnight Club has just smashed a record in its opening episode. Helmed by one of horror’s best new minds in Mike Flanagan, the series has wasted no time establishing itself. The...
Does ‘Werewolf by Night’ have a post-credits scene?
Werewolf by Night howled its way onto Disney Plus this Friday, marking the first of a new type of MCU content — a Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Clocking in at around 55 minutes, the horror-themed special comprises a standalone story which introduces Gael Garcia Bernal’s eponymous lycanthrope into the franchise, alongside numerous other Marvel horror characters.
Unconfirmed rumors are all it takes for Superman fans to finally board the ‘Black Adam’ hype train
Looks like Superman is really headed for Kahndaq. After months of teasing by Black Adam leading man Dwayne Johnson, the rumors that Henry Cavill is showing his face around the upcoming DC Extended Universe flick are sturdier than ever. According to industry insider @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, Henry Cavill is reprising...
‘Titans’ star says DC’s superhero team gets ‘obliterated’ in season 4
Brenton Thwaites teased of what’s to come for Titans season four, and it’s not looking good. The actor plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the leader of the team and Batman’s former sidekick. He promises that season four will see the heroes encounter threats they’ve never faced before. The...
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
‘Pennyworth’ showrunner explains why the Batman prequel series got an on-the-nose new subtitle
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler creator Bruno Heller admits that the new subtitle makes a lot of sense. The show was originally titled just Pennyworth on Epix for its first two seasons, but when it moved over to HBO Max for its third, it came with a new subtitle that makes things a little clearer.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
An influential action classic that redefined the blockbuster business confiscates the evidence on streaming
Looking at the overwhelming success of both the movie itself and the key players involved in its creation, not to mention an enduring legacy as a classic of the genre, it’s easy to forget that Bad Boys holds a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 42 percent. Ignoring...
Johnny Depp’s return to acting plagued by tales of behind the scenes discontent
Even though Johnny Depp has seen biographical drama Minamata and true life crime thriller City of Lies released within the space of the last 18 months, the actor hadn’t actually set foot on a film set to shoot a major role since early 2019 after both of those aforementioned projects were hit with substantial delays. Making his post-trial comeback, the fallen A-lister opted to headline a French-language historical drama, with the ex-Jack Sparrow set as King Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s La Favorite.
We now know when to expect ‘Good Omens’ season 2 to release on Amazon Prime Video
While we’re still waiting on Netflix to renew The Sandman for a sophomore run already, Neil Gaiman’s other hit TV adaptation of one of his most beloved works is getting a second season over at streaming rival Amazon Prime Video. Apocalyptic comedy-drama Good Omens wowed audiences and critics back in 2019, with fans eager to see more of David Tennant’s Crowley the Demon and Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale the angel ever since. Now, at long last, we know when to expect their return.
