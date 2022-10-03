ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allied Industrial Partners announces investment in Wall Recycling

Houston-based Allied Industrial Partners (AIP) LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, has made a strategic investment in Wall Recycling LLC, a provider of solid waste hauling, disposal and recycling services for municipal, commercial and industrial waste generators throughout North Carolina. The company will continue to be led by its founder...
RALEIGH, NC
RoadRunner Recycling acquires Compology

RoadRunner Recycling, a Pittsburgh-based provider of waste management services, has acquired Compology, a waste and recycling metering technology company based in San Francisco. According to a news release from RoadRunner, the move bolsters its sustainability offerings through enhanced data collection, artificial intelligence (AI) and environmental, social governance (ESG) reporting capabilities,...
ENVIRONMENT
Republic, Archaea partner on Middle Point Landfill RNG project

Republic Services, a Phoenix-based leader in the environmental services industry, and Archaea Energy, Houston, a leading renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the U.S., have announced plans to build an RNG facility at Middle Point Landfill through the companies’ joint venture, Lightning Renewables LLC. The project will convert the...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

