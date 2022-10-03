ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
thepinelog.com

Nac Smash N' Paint Rooms becomes Nacogdoches' first rage room

Family owned business, Nac Smash N’ Paint Rooms, has opened its doors as Nacogdoches’ first rage room, an area where visitors can release their stress recreationally. The business opened to the public on June 17, 2022 and gets traction from all the neighboring towns. “We’ve had people from...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now's Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas' land commissioner. The two talk about Texas' border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Police Looking for Suspected Murderer

The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking area residents to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for a black male who is a suspect in the murder of a Nacogdoches woman Monday night. According to a Facebook post on the Department's site, around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas.

