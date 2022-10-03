Read full article on original website
A Giant Sandworm From Beetlejuice Appears At The Vapor Room In Lufkin, Texas
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, ... You may have noticed something strange and unusual on Timberland Drive. An enormous Sandworm has seemingly risen from the ground. The signature black and white stripes are a dead giveaway. It’s the Sandworm from the cult classic Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice. "Whoa, Sandworms. Ya hate ‘em,...
A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Brookshire Brothers Breaks Ground at New Huntington Location
In a little over a year from now, residents of Huntington and nearby areas will experience the doors opening of a brand new Brookshire Brothers grocery store in their community. The property will also feature a Tobacco Barn, convenience store, and fuel station. The groundwork has already begun, but on...
Your Ice Cream Dreams Will Soon Come True in Downtown Lufkin, Texas
If you want the scoop on what is happening to the old storefront for Confections located at 117 West Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin, you have come to the right place. There is something cool coming to the most quirky address in the city's center. The Downtown Scoop will be...
Loretta Lynn’s ties to East Texas include friendship with Neal McCoy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing spread, we took a dive into the “country queen’s” ties to East Texas. Among them: a friendship with Jacksonville native and Longview resident Neal McCoy. “She was just so sweet,” McCoy said on East Texas...
Nac Smash N' Paint Rooms becomes Nacogdoches' first rage room
Family owned business, Nac Smash N’ Paint Rooms, has opened its doors as Nacogdoches’ first rage room, an area where visitors can release their stress recreationally. The business opened to the public on June 17, 2022 and gets traction from all the neighboring towns. “We’ve had people from...
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
Beyond The Gates – See Inside This Exclusive Crown Colony Home In Lufkin, Texas
If you live in the Lufkin area you know that Crown Colony is a nice place to live. You might also know that inside the gates of this golf course community, there are...more gates. There are places you can't get to inside Crown Colony, and homes there you can't see...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Meet The Newest Member Of The Diboll, Texas Police Department
It's no secret that police departments across Deep East Texas are hiring, and the Diboll Police Department just got a new officer. That wouldn't be news, but this officer is special. He is a 4-year-old German Shepherd trained in narcotics detection. He was donated, along with all of his training,...
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Lufkin Teenager Wanted in Connection to Wednesday Night Shooting
A Lufkin man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg during a disturbance. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, a warrant has been issued for a man following the shooting that occurred Wednesday night (10/6) on Edwards Street. Brandon Jaime, 17, of...
Get Outdoors With This $1.45 Million Log Home In Broaddus, Texas
Hunting and fishing all in one place on 42 waterfront acres on beautiful Lake Sam Rayburn. Unique Brookhollow Home With A Courtyard And Hot Tub. Though this house was built in 1975 you would never know it with all of these updates. See Inside Iconic Lufkin House Behind Cracker Barrel.
Angelina, Nacogdoches Counties Are Now Under Burn Bans
The number of East Texas counties under burn bans is on the way up as it has now been a full month since the Pineywoods experienced any significant rainfall. Three to five inches of rain fell during the first few days of September, but not a drop has fallen since.
Lufkin Motorcyclist Dies After Being Struck By Intoxicated Driver
A Lufkin man passed away this morning when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by an allegedly intoxicated motorist. According to the Lufkin Police Department, the fatal motorcycle accident occurred on Old Union Road. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. The motorcyclist has...
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
Nacogdoches Police Looking for Suspected Murderer
The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking area residents to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for a black male who is a suspect in the murder of a Nacogdoches woman Monday night. According to a Facebook post on the Department's site, around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3,...
