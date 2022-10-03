Read full article on original website
Election Q&A: Hear from Williamson County Precinct 4 commissioner candidates Russ Boles, Jose Orta
Williamson County's Precinct 4 includes Hutto as well as portions of Round Rock and Georgetown. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Russ Boles, the Republican Williamson County Commissioners Court Precinct 4 incumbent, will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election against Democratic challenger Jose Orta. Precinct 4 includes Hutto as well...
Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm
Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
How to register to vote in Travis County ahead of the Oct. 11 voter registration deadline
Travis County residents have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in the November election. (Adobe Stock) Travis County residents have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in the November election featuring a slate of local, state and national candidates as well as several ballot propositions. For those voting...
Round Rock ISD trustee election forum to be held Oct. 25 at Kalahari Resorts Texas
The Round Rock ISD Council of PTAs, the Round Rock Chamber and the Austin Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host a forum for candidates in the school board election Oct. 25. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD Council of PTAs, the Round Rock Chamber and the Austin Chamber...
Commissioners quarrel over SH 45 road project and other Hays County news
The Hays County commissioners meet at the Historic Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court discussed the letter addressed to it by the Travis County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 regarding the SH 45 gap road project that has caused some tension among the court members and with other courts, as previously reported by Community Impact.
City council candidate claims Austin clearing more homeless encampments ahead of ACL, city says that’s not true
As thousands of people travel to our city for Austin City Limits Music Festival, a candidate for Austin City Council District 1, who has been one of the more vocal candidates about homelessness, said the city appears to be clearing out more homeless encampments ahead of the festival.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
New $61.6 million transmission project approved to help bring power to Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — Oncor and Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services will build a new transmission line and substation in the East Hutto area of Williamson County. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed a notice with the Public Utility Commission. ERCOT is the power grid manager for...
Williamson County adjusts funding for 5 existing road projects
County Judge Bill Gravell and the commissioners approved funding adjustments to five road projects on Oct. 4 at the Williamson County Courthouse. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson County Commissioners Court approved additional funding for four road projects funded by the road bond program and approved a reduction in funds for an...
Elon Musk company applies to dump treated wastewater into Colorado River; some neighbors aren’t happy about it
The company is asking the TCEQ to approve the discharge of up to 142,500 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River, below Austin's Lady Bird Lake.
Heritage Trail West construction in Round Rock will resume in 2023
The Heritage Trail West project is partially complete and will eventually connect a 1-mile span between Chisholm Trail Road and North Mays Street along Brushy Creek. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials took the first step in the process to rebid the Heritage Trail West project following bankruptcy of the...
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle
The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
Chandler Road, Seward Loop Junction to see improvements near Hutto, Leander
The Chandler Road project and the Seward Junction Loop project are both funded by the Long Range Transportation Plan that Williamson County Commissioners Court adopted in 2009. (Courtesy Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson county has moved ahead with improvements on Chandler Road from SH 130 to Hwy. 95 as well as...
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
Burnet County Precinct 3 constable job opens after Leake resigns
Anyone wanting to serve as Burnet County constable of Precinct 3 has until Oct. 17 to turn in an application to the Burnet County Commissioners Court for consideration. The appointee will finish the two-year unexpired term of Constable John “Chip” Leake, who will step down Oct. 31. Constable...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Williamson County judge
Williamson County residents will vote in the county judge race as part of the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates, including incumbent Bill Gravell, are running for the Williamson County judge position this November. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Read Q&As...
Limited outdoor watering can resume in Cedar Park, Leander after pipeline repair
Residents in some Austin-area cities can resume outdoor watering on a limited schedule Monday, after it was completely restricted due to a pipeline repair.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
