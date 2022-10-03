ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Austin Chronicle

Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm

Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Commissioners quarrel over SH 45 road project and other Hays County news

The Hays County commissioners meet at the Historic Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court discussed the letter addressed to it by the Travis County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 regarding the SH 45 gap road project that has caused some tension among the court members and with other courts, as previously reported by Community Impact.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX
Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle

The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Burnet County Precinct 3 constable job opens after Leake resigns

Anyone wanting to serve as Burnet County constable of Precinct 3 has until Oct. 17 to turn in an application to the Burnet County Commissioners Court for consideration. The appointee will finish the two-year unexpired term of Constable John “Chip” Leake, who will step down Oct. 31. Constable...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency

AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
AUSTIN, TX
