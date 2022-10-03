One of the most anticipated country music-themed series entitled 'Monarch', starring country superstar Trace Adkins and Superstar Susan Sarandon, is underway; and delivers what we all look for in a weeknight evening soap opera; drama, deceit, and amazing music. The Fox series is about a married couple who are known as the "Texas TruthTeller" (Albie Roman, played by Trace Adkins) and Dottie Cantrell Roman, (played by Susan Sarandon), who is known as The Queen of Country Music. They also have three talented musical children, own their own company and really seem to rule the world of country music.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO