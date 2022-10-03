ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

KEYC

Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
MINNESOTA STATE
camdennews.org

Mythical creatures of Minnesota

This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest

On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
Y-105FM

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
WILLMAR, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year

There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

Friday Schedule

SPRINGFIELD________AT SLEEPY EYE_________7PM ON SAM. RENVILLE CTY WEST________AT CEDAR MOUNTAIN__________7PM. JACKSON CTY CENTRAL________AT L.C.W.M._________7PM. RED ROCK CENTRAL________AT WESTBROOK/WG_________7PM. MT LAKE AREA________AT HILLS/BEAVER CREEK________7PM. LESUEUR/HEN_________AT SIBLEY EAST_________7PM. CENTRAL________AT TRI CITY UNITED_________7PM. BENSON________AT B.O.L.D.________7PM. GLENCOE/SL________AT DASSEL/COKATO_________7PM. VOLLEYBALL. MARSHALL TOURNEY-ST PETER,REDWOOD VALLEY,SPRINGFIELD,GFW, CEDAR MOUNTAIN, RED ROCK CEN, WWG,. MLGHEC/TRU_______AT MADELIA________7PM. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL. GUSTAVUS_______AT...
SAINT PETER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts

(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
SANIBEL, FL
Quick Country 96.5

Amazing Minnesota Music Artist Has Ties To Hit Series “Monarch”

One of the most anticipated country music-themed series entitled 'Monarch', starring country superstar Trace Adkins and Superstar Susan Sarandon, is underway; and delivers what we all look for in a weeknight evening soap opera; drama, deceit, and amazing music. The Fox series is about a married couple who are known as the "Texas TruthTeller" (Albie Roman, played by Trace Adkins) and Dottie Cantrell Roman, (played by Susan Sarandon), who is known as The Queen of Country Music. They also have three talented musical children, own their own company and really seem to rule the world of country music.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest

A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Devastation in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect

It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE

