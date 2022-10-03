Read full article on original website
Related
knuj.net
SPRINGFIELD WARNING OF UTILITY SCAM
The city of Springfield is warning residents about calls being made to local residents in regards to their utility bills. The city says the caller has an accent and a local Springfield number shows on caller ID. But officials say the number is not used by the city of Springfield. Officials say if you receive one of these calls, don’t answer their questions. Springfield Police are aware of the situation.
Southern Minnesota News
Fairfax Post Office temporarily closed due to fire damages
Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer. The Fairfax Post Office has temporarily closed due to damage caused by a fire in downtown Fairfax Sunday morning. The United States Postal Service says Fairfax customers can pick up mail, packages, and post office box mail at the...
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
ktoe.com
Update: Missing Person Found Safe in Rochester
Mankato-Update: Cullen Duane Kennedy has been found and is safe. He was located in Rochester, Minn. around 4 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 5). The Rochester Police Department assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with this case. ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE. Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days
(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
willmarradio.com
Willmar City Auction begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar's annual auction takes place Wednesday at the city storage lot, 801 Industrial Drive, starting at 10 a.m....gates open at 9. Auctioneer Tim Johnson says dozens of cars, more than a 100 bikes and office furniture going up on the auction block... Your browser does...
knuj.net
POLICE INVESTIGATING VANDALISM AT GERMAN PARK
New Ulm Police are investigating a vandalism report at German Park. Police say they received a report at 9:49 Monday morning and found that someone had tried to burn the rubber surface of the playground. Charred toilet paper was found. Police are reviewing surveillance footage. A damage estimate was not available.
kduz.com
Issues at Rural McLeod Co Recycling Sites Not Improving
McLeod County officials have been trying to get the word out to residents on what you can and cannot deposit in the eight rural recycling bin sites. However, Environmental Services Director Marc Telecky says issues seem to be getting worse rather than better at the sites, with items also thrown on the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
willmarradio.com
Two hurt in crash at dangerous Renville County intersection
(Danube MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash south of Danube Wednesday morning. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it was reported at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4, 8 miles south of Danube. 5 people have died in crashes at that intersection over the past decade, including one earlier this summer. On Wednesday 39-year-old Heather Bickford of Bird Island was driving her SUV southbound on County Road 1 and struck a pickup that was traveling westbound on County Road 4. Bickford was taken to the Olivia Hospital with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Glenn Beranek of New Ulm, had stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection where he was hit by Bickford. Beranek suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Yet another school bus arm violation
A recent Windom Police Report shows that on Sept. 22, a Windom school bus driver reported a bus stop arm violation on Sept. 22 at 3:40 p.m. The violation reportedly occurred at 330 North Highway 71. According to the report, no students were outside the bus when the motorist drove...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knuj.net
GLENCOE TEEN MISSING
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Glencoe teen. 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen at her residence in Glencoe September 17. It is believed she is in the Twin Cities and may have met someone online. Her family is concerned for her well-being and there is no line of communication between them. Treasure is described as 5-foot-8, 350 pounds, black hair and brown and wears glasses. If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 651-793-1120.
Marshall man killed in farm equipment accident
Courtesy of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Authorities in Lyon County said a Marshall man died Monday afternoon after an incident involving farm equipment. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said the "farm implement accident" happened in the 2400 block of County Road 35 around 2:40 p.m. Edward G....
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Southern Minnesota News
Glencoe man killed in crash with semi
A Glencoe man was killed in a crash with a semi Monday afternoon in McLeod County. Gary Lester Vogt, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 4:13 p.m. on Highway 212 just outside of Glencoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi tractor...
knuj.net
BUSTILLOS BAIL SET
A bail hearing was held Tuesday morning for a Pemberton man facing felony charges in a crash Saturday night in New Ulm. Miguel Bustillo is facing three felony charges of criminal vehicular operation with great bodily harm. Bail was set at $100,000 without conditions, $50,000 with. Additional charges filed include felony threats of violence, felony criminal vehicular operation-substantial bodily harm, misdemeanor failure to provide proof of insurance, fleeing a peach officer and many others. The crash happened at 8:15 Saturday evening on Broadway near 3rd North by the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home. Both victims suffered severe head injuries. One is reported to have multiple pelvic fractures. Both are in intensive care.
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer, another injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around according to the CDC, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident on October 3, 2022, at 2:41 p.m. Just days prior on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
willmarradio.com
Felt says fentanyl outbreak is a "phenomenom"
(Willmar MN-) Illegal Fentanyl sales seem to be going strong across the state and locally. In the last week and a half the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task force has seized nearly 680 fake oxycodone tablets that contained fentanyl in drug busts in Willmar and Litchfield, and Bloomington Police this past week announced they arrested a man with nearly 110,000 similar tablets. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says it's a phenomenom...
Comments / 0