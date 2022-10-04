NC Supreme Court hears voter ID, other cases in Edenton

EDENTON — North Carolina’s top court stepped outside its usual confines in Raleigh on Monday to hear arguments in three cases — including one involving the state’s voter ID law — at the 1767 Chowan County Historic Courthouse in Edenton.

State law allows the seven-member N.C. Supreme Court to meet in just two locations — Edenton and Morganton — outside of Raleigh.

“The Supreme Court is directed by our Constitution to meet in Raleigh or in other places that the General Assembly may designate,” Chief Justice Paul Newby told Monday’s audience, which included school children. “In 2004, the General Assembly designated that we could meet here in Edenton in this historic courthouse.”

Monday’s session opened with arguments in West et al. v Hoyle’s Tire & Axle, LLC. It centers on whether, under the state’s Workers’ Compensation Act, a person can receive the death benefits of someone with whom they were living and had a relationship but were not married to.

Representing the plaintiff, Shannon Stocks, was Mecklenburg-based attorney Vernon Sumwalt. Representing the daughter of the decedent was attorney Kelly Stevens, who during her argument was asked several questions by Associate Justice Robin Hudson.

The court then heard State of North Carolina v Maderkis Deyawn Rollinson, a case centering on whether Rollinson waived his right to a jury trial before he was found guilty by a judge of being a habitual felon. The judge who presided at Rollinson’s trial sentenced the defendant to at least 134 months in state prison.

Following the judgment, Rollinson announced his intention to appeal. Representing Rollinson on Monday was assistant appellate defender Brandon Mayes.

“Your honors, this case is about whether the trial court’s failure to conduct a colloquy and establish that Mr. Rollinson’s waiver was knowingly involuntary was a substantial violation of our waiver statutes,” Mayes said in his opening argument. “The answer should be ‘yes.’”

Chief Justice Newby and Associate Justices Michael Morgan and Samuel Ervin IV posed several questions to Mayes.

“Mr. Rollinson respectfully requests this court reverse the (state) Court of Appeals and vacate the habitual felon conviction,” Mayes said in closing.

The final case, Holmes et al. v Moore et al., centered on whether North Carolina’s voter ID law violates the state’s Equal Protection Clause.

According to court documents, the case was brought by plaintiffs Jabari Holmes, Fred Culp, Daniel E. Smith and Brendon Jaden Peay. The group argues that Senate Bill 824, which requires voters to provide photographic identification to vote, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the state Constitution by discriminating against Black voters.

The voter ID law approved by the General Assembly in December 2018, but it has never been enforced, as the requirement has been blocked by both federal or state courts over time. That remains the case for next month’s midterms.

An attorney for the Republican legislative leaders said a majority of trial judges conducting a trial on the law last year got both facts and conclusions wrong when they struck down the law.

Those judges failed to take into account the bipartisan nature of its passage and rule changes that would eliminate any disadvantage that Black voters would have in carrying a photo ID, lawyer Pete Patterson said. People without qualifying IDs would still able to cast ballots by filling out a form.

“This is the most forgiving, reasonable impediment (form) provision in the nation,” Patterson told the justices in urging them to uphold the law or void the trial court’s decision. “The notion that this was meant to be passed for partisan entrenchment just does not match up with the evidence.”

But minority voters represented by lawyer Jeff Loperfido urged the Supreme Court to keep intact the lower court ruling, saying it’s not the job of the justices to substitute a different result if the trial judges’ decision is reasonable.

“The question before this court is whether that conclusion is supported by findings of fact based on competent evidence,” Loperfido said. “And the answer to that question is an unequivocal yes.”

Justices didn’t say when they would issue an opinion following an hour of arguments.

Republicans have been trying for over a decade to implement photo ID. A 2013 voter ID law that was later struck down was carried out in 2016 primary elections.

The legislature then put a photo ID constitutional amendment on the ballot in November 2018, which voters approved. Lawmakers followed mere weeks late to pass a separate law implementing voter ID rules, which was Monday’s topic. Republicans with large enough majorities at the time overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the bill, resulting immediately in a lawsuit filed by minority voters.

In a 2-to-1 ruling following a three-week trial, judges found in September 2021 the implementing law was rushed through and discriminated against Black voters, violating the equal protections contained the state constitution. In turn, according to the voters who sued, the law made it harder for Black citizens to cast ballots that could erode GOP power.

The majority wrote dozens of Republicans, who voted both for the 2013 voter ID law and the 2018 law, knew of earlier evidence that Black residents had less access to voter ID than others. A few Democrats voted for the 2018 law, one of them a Black senator who worked with Republicans to develop it. But the minority voters who sued diminished the Democrats’ role.

Lawyers for the Republican legislative leaders said voter ID is designed to bolster confidence in elections. Thirty-five states request or require some ID at the polls, with about half asking for photo identification, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In August, the Supreme Court’s 4-3 Democratic majority opened the door to voiding the November 2018 voter ID constitutional amendment because lawmakers who agreed to put it on the ballot were elected from districts blemished by illegal racial gerrymandering. The majority sent the case back to a lower court judge to accumulate more evidence. That decision didn’t moot the voter ID lawsuit that was heard Monday.

A federal lawsuit filed by the state NAACP and several local chapters and challenging the same November 2018 voter ID law still hasn’t gone to trial. The case could become moot if the state Supreme Court agrees with the lower court that the law is unconstitutional.

The justices will hear two cases Tuesday during the second day of the court session in Edenton.

The first case, Cedarbrook Residential Center, Inc. et al. v the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, centers on whether DHHS was involved in “negligent regulation.”

Tuesday's second case, Harper et al. v Hall et al., will focus on the General Assembly’s latest redistricting map, which opponents have criticized as extreme partisan gerrymandering.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.