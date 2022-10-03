ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Southern Sinner Truck and 4×4 opens for business

Moore County now has a new truck and 4×4 specialty shop. Southern Sinner Truck and 4×4 is a new auto customization business located in Aberdeen next to Burney Hardware. They specialize in anything and everything aftermarket for trucks, Jeeps and SUVs ranging from full custom off-road builds all the way down to simple accessories such as lights and bed covers.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
City
Pinehurst, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
SNOW CAMP, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Fire crews respond to stove fire in Vass

Flames from a stove fire were contained from spreading throughout a home on Campbell Trail in Vass on Wednesday. Crains Creek Fire Department said on its Facebook page they were dispatched to residential structure fire with smoke and flames inside the home. “Upon investigation, a small fire on top of...
VASS, NC
WRAL

Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
MAXTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinebluff Community Yard Sale on Oct. 8

Find your next treasure at the Pinebluff Community Yard Sale. Local residents are gathering at the Pinebluff Community Center located at 110 N. Pecan Street to sell their crafts, antiques, and home goods. Open from 8 a.m. to noon.
PINEBLUFF, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

One life-flighted after Carthage crash

One patient was life-flighted to an area trauma center, and one was transported to the hospital by an ambulance after an accident in Carthage. The accident occurred after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 15-501 and Priest Hill Road. The female driver of a sedan T-boned a...
CARTHAGE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Board releases statement on condemnation of West End Elementary property

Last May, the Moore County Board of Education (MCBOE) was briefed on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) intent to purchase property along State Route 211 through West End for the widening of the roadway from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway between State Route 73 to Holly Grove School Road, according to a news release issued by the Moore County Board of Education.
WEST END, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Sweet Valley Ranch hosts Backwoods Terror Ranch, concert

On the outskirts of Fayetteville lies a (usually) peaceful and adventurous farm called Sweet Valley Ranch. Here, guests can expect to interact with horses, rabbits, bulls and that’s just to name a few. In addition to the animals, Sweet Valley Ranch is also home to four ponds, 65 acres of agricultural crop fields, and three hay fields amounting to 30 acres. It is an ideal locale for year-round events.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

School bus struck by bullet in Pinebluff

A Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet shot Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. while stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake Road in Pinebluff, said the school district in a press release. There were no injuries to students or staff. The incident is...
PINEBLUFF, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

MCS Police solve bus shooting incident

Moore County School Police (MCS Police) has concluded its investigation into the incident last Tuesday afternoon when a Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet in Pinebluff, said the school district in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 6. Pinecrest High School bus #53 was struck by a...
PINEBLUFF, NC

