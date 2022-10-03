Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Sinner Truck and 4×4 opens for business
Moore County now has a new truck and 4×4 specialty shop. Southern Sinner Truck and 4×4 is a new auto customization business located in Aberdeen next to Burney Hardware. They specialize in anything and everything aftermarket for trucks, Jeeps and SUVs ranging from full custom off-road builds all the way down to simple accessories such as lights and bed covers.
East Rockingham Fire Department selling barbecue, chicken plates Friday
ROCKINGHAM — Boston butts were on the grill earlier this week to make 3,000 pounds of barbecue for a local fire department fundraiser. The East Rockingham Fire Department will be selling barbecue and chicken plates from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Plates also include slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies for...
Trouble in paradise: Family unhappy after dog has bite marks, scratches from stay at Cary boarding service
CARY, N.C. — A Cary kennel has been fined over how they cared for an injured dog. A state investigator believes how employees treated the dog for their injury, actually made things worse. After losing her husband Darin to ALS last year, Nikki Thompson decided to bring home a...
cbs17
Moore County at odds with NCDOT as widening project could bring traffic 80 feet from front door of elementary school
SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation needs a portion of the property West End Elementary School sits on to widen North Carolina Route 211. The school system declined $180,000 NCDOT offered for the property. According to the Moore County Board of Education, the expansion...
Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured
SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire crews respond to stove fire in Vass
Flames from a stove fire were contained from spreading throughout a home on Campbell Trail in Vass on Wednesday. Crains Creek Fire Department said on its Facebook page they were dispatched to residential structure fire with smoke and flames inside the home. “Upon investigation, a small fire on top of...
WRAL
Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, police say
NORWOOD, N.C. — A rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, police said in a Facebook post. The Norwood Police Department said the bull escaped the Stanly County Livestock Market, a stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate in color and is “extremely aggressive,” police...
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinebluff Community Yard Sale on Oct. 8
Find your next treasure at the Pinebluff Community Yard Sale. Local residents are gathering at the Pinebluff Community Center located at 110 N. Pecan Street to sell their crafts, antiques, and home goods. Open from 8 a.m. to noon.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
sandhillssentinel.com
One life-flighted after Carthage crash
One patient was life-flighted to an area trauma center, and one was transported to the hospital by an ambulance after an accident in Carthage. The accident occurred after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 15-501 and Priest Hill Road. The female driver of a sedan T-boned a...
sandhillssentinel.com
Board releases statement on condemnation of West End Elementary property
Last May, the Moore County Board of Education (MCBOE) was briefed on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) intent to purchase property along State Route 211 through West End for the widening of the roadway from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway between State Route 73 to Holly Grove School Road, according to a news release issued by the Moore County Board of Education.
Up and Coming Weekly
Sweet Valley Ranch hosts Backwoods Terror Ranch, concert
On the outskirts of Fayetteville lies a (usually) peaceful and adventurous farm called Sweet Valley Ranch. Here, guests can expect to interact with horses, rabbits, bulls and that’s just to name a few. In addition to the animals, Sweet Valley Ranch is also home to four ponds, 65 acres of agricultural crop fields, and three hay fields amounting to 30 acres. It is an ideal locale for year-round events.
Child aiming gun at trees shot Moore Co. school bus while students onboard; man charged: MCS Police
The bullet was found lodged in the ceiling of the bus, Moore County School police said.
sandhillssentinel.com
School bus struck by bullet in Pinebluff
A Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet shot Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. while stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake Road in Pinebluff, said the school district in a press release. There were no injuries to students or staff. The incident is...
Pinecrest High School bus hit by bullet, no injuries reported; extra officers to be on route
Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet shot while stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake Road in Pinebluff.
WRAL
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
sandhillssentinel.com
MCS Police solve bus shooting incident
Moore County School Police (MCS Police) has concluded its investigation into the incident last Tuesday afternoon when a Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet in Pinebluff, said the school district in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 6. Pinecrest High School bus #53 was struck by a...
