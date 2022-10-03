Read full article on original website
Difference makers: Running backs Travis Dye, Jaylen Jenkins pace USC and Washington State offenses
USC’s workhorse running back, formerly a standout tailback at Oregon, was asked to shoulder the load as quarterback Caleb Williams struggled through an inconsistent outing. Dye piled up a season-high 149 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown. He registered 95 yards on 17 carries after halftime. Jaylen Jenkins.
The pick: Why USC will beat Washington State
LOS ANGELES – According to USC’s coach, the Trojans haven’t faced a challenge like Washington State this season. “Any way you slice it, it’s a really good football team,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said of the Cougars earlier this week on a local radio show. “I think it’s the best football team we’ve played up until this point.”
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against USC
It’s the “small-market” team from Pullman versus one of the top brand names in college football – for the last time, perhaps – when Washington State and No. 6 Southern Cal meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The teams aren’t slated...
'We're confident in what we can do, too': Washington State returns to national spotlight for matchup with No. 6 USC
LOS ANGELES – From a general point of view, the football programs at Washington State and Southern Cal don’t share much in common – soon, they won’t even share a conference. The Trojans have national prestige, one of the world’s top media markets and all kinds...
Recap and Highlights: No. 6 USC shuts out Washington State in second half as penalties wipe out Cougars
LOS ANGELES – Southern California cruised to a decisive win behind its defense and unrelenting rushing attack. Washington State didn't do itself any favors, accumulating a slew of penalties during a 30-14 loss. The No. 6 Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) shut out the Cougars (4-2, 1-2) in the second...
Washington State receiver Renard Bell, running back Nakia Watson sidelined with injuries during game against Southern Cal
LOS ANGELES – Washington State came into the game with a healthy roster, but the Cougars lost a couple of their top contributors to injuries during Saturday's 30-14 Pac-12 loss to No. 6 USC. Senior slot receiver Renard Bell, a WSU starter, disappeared from the Cougar lineup late in...
Eastern Washington held out of end zone in second half, fall to Weber State 45-21
OGDEN, Utah – There was no great conspiracy that created the schedule Eastern Washington’s football team has faced this season, and in the end, this may still end up being a team with a winning record. But it’s going to take quite the turnaround for the Eagles to...
wsu-usc-tv take
TV Take: It was a tough to switch from Mariners historic comeback to catch beginning of WSU-USC It happened. The worst thing possible. The Mariners’ tied their playoff game with the Blue Jays just as the Washington State football team was scheduled to start their game at No. 6 USC.
'Eastern is a family': Wyatt Musser, former Kamiakin grads, illustrate EWU's relationship-minded recruiting
Call him an idealist, but Wyatt Musser would rather not lose a football game. Ever. To him, losing to Florida – as Eastern Washington did last weekend – is no easier to take just because the Gators play in the SEC, what he considers “the baby of the NFL.”
Eastern Washington's challenging schedule continues at unbeaten Weber State
It was just about a year ago at this time when Weber State’s football season was on the edge of a precipice. The Wildcats had by then one resounding victory, over Dixie State, but they had three losses to go with it: to Utah of the Pac-12, to FCS No. 2 James Madison and to No. 12 UC Davis.
Emerging organizations and businesses are reworking the composition of Pullman's visual arts scene
T here's a new picture developing of Pullman's visual arts scene, one that adds an additional focal point besides Washington State University and its venerable Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. Over the past few years, several new arts-related entities have emerged in town: the new nonprofit Pullman Arts Foundation, the...
Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County
LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
Lewiston man accused of molesting child at daycare over 9 years
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 against a Lewiston man on Friday. Chad Heath, 48, is accused of molesting a child between 2009 and...
Four-Time Felon Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug Possession Charges Released on Own Recognizance for Second Time in Two Weeks
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who has been arrested in Nez Perce County on drug charges twice in the past two weeks is being released on his own recognizance again, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. According to a press release, the Lewiston Police Department arrested 24-year-old...
