dexerto.com

GTA Trevor actor lashes out at fan over GTA 6 Cameo request

Steven Ogg, the actor behind GTA 5’s Trevor has lashed out at a fan who requested for him to record a message to warn the GTA 6 protagonists about the dangers of Vice City. Loved by fans for his crazy, psychotic and unhinged character, Trevor Phillips could be considered to be one of the best protagonists in gaming history.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Minecraft Live 2022: Start date, mob vote & how to watch

Minecraft Live is back and coming soon to bring new updates, announcements, and the highly anticipated mob vote. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Minecraft Live. With the upcoming release of Minecraft Legends and many players awaiting a new Minecraft update, the community has a vast...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#Video Game
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards

Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 surges on Twitch despite two DDoS attacks on launch

Overwatch 2 reached over 600k peak viewers on Twitch despite the game being unplayable for most players due to a DDoS attack. Overwatch 2 was finally released on October 4 after years and years of dedicated Overwatch fans patiently waiting for a sequel. Sadly for Overwatch players ready to jump...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone player miraculously nails helicopter pilot with throwing knife

During an intense Call of Duty: Warzone, one player miraculously downed a helicopter player with a throwing knife. The throwing knife in received a buff earlier this year in a Season 3 Reloaded update. A few weeks later, another patch nerfed the weapon, reducing its overall damage output. Either way,...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus crafting feature coming back in Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new trailer confirmed crafting from Pokemon Legends Arceus is coming back, but with a slight twist. Pokemon Legends Arceus shook up the traditional Pokemon formula in a lot of big ways, like introducing open-world exploration and crafting elements. Now, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are taking...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

A$AP Rocky gets his own game mode in Need for Speed Unbound

Superstar rapper A$AP Rocky has a key role in developing the visuals for the upcoming racing game Need for Speed Unbound and even has his own game mode called Takeover Scene. A$AP Rocky is one of the biggest rappers over the last ten years and has cemented his musical legacy with hits like F*ckin’ Problems and Praise The Lord.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 Junker Queen guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock

Junker Queen’s devastatingly powerful tank kit can be extremely difficult to deal with in Overwatch 2, but there are a few tips & tricks you need to know to get the most of her abilities. Making her debut on the roster at Overwatch 2’s launch, Junker Queen is a...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more

Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Ed Boon teases Mortal Kombat character joining MultiVersus roster

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has responded to fans asking if one of the game’s many fighters could be joining MultiVersus down the line. MultiVersus, much like Super Smash Bros before it, features a variety of mascots duking it out in fantasy battles that otherwise would never be a reality.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GameStop has reportedly told stores to “destroy” Overwatch discs

A TikTok video reveals that GameStop wants employees at its stores to “destroy” all remaining Overwatch discs. The long-awaited Overwatch 2 launched digitally this week on PC and consoles as a free-to-play experience. However, fans of the original aren’t simply adding a brand-new game to their platform.
VIDEO GAMES

