Asmongold explains why WoW Dragonflight fan cinematic trumps Blizzard’s original
Twitch star Asmongold was shocked when he discovered a fan cinematic for WoW Dragonflight that ex claimed was better than the original made by Blizzard Entertainment. Although Asmongold has been around the World of Warcraft community for over ten years, even he is stunned by what he comes across from time to time.
GTA Trevor actor lashes out at fan over GTA 6 Cameo request
Steven Ogg, the actor behind GTA 5’s Trevor has lashed out at a fan who requested for him to record a message to warn the GTA 6 protagonists about the dangers of Vice City. Loved by fans for his crazy, psychotic and unhinged character, Trevor Phillips could be considered to be one of the best protagonists in gaming history.
Minecraft Live 2022: Start date, mob vote & how to watch
Minecraft Live is back and coming soon to bring new updates, announcements, and the highly anticipated mob vote. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Minecraft Live. With the upcoming release of Minecraft Legends and many players awaiting a new Minecraft update, the community has a vast...
Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation, gameplay details & everything we know
EA’s iconic racing franchise is back as Need For Speed Unbound shifts gears into the next-gen era. Whether you’re looking for release date information or gameplay details – here’s everything you need to know about the latest NFS game. The Need For Speed franchise has adorned...
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
Dr Disrespect claims Apex Legends’ Kings Canyon is far better than Storm Point “snooze”
Moustached YouTube entertainer Dr Disrespect has hit out at Apex Legends’ Storm Point map, claiming Kings Canyon is far superior than the tropical environment which dropped with Season 11. Apex Legends’ map rotation has become a hot topic in the community. When the game just boasted Kings Canyon there...
Overwatch 2 surges on Twitch despite two DDoS attacks on launch
Overwatch 2 reached over 600k peak viewers on Twitch despite the game being unplayable for most players due to a DDoS attack. Overwatch 2 was finally released on October 4 after years and years of dedicated Overwatch fans patiently waiting for a sequel. Sadly for Overwatch players ready to jump...
Overwatch 2 devs assure no OW1 content is “lost” despite account merge issues
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has updated their community on many of the launch issues plaguing the game at launch, confirming that the locked characters and missing cosmetics problem isn’t a permanent loss of content for players. The launch of Overwatch 2 has faced some major criticism from the community...
Warzone player miraculously nails helicopter pilot with throwing knife
During an intense Call of Duty: Warzone, one player miraculously downed a helicopter player with a throwing knife. The throwing knife in received a buff earlier this year in a Season 3 Reloaded update. A few weeks later, another patch nerfed the weapon, reducing its overall damage output. Either way,...
“Jarring” Overwatch 2 gameplay change makes matches end abruptly and players are not happy
A hidden Overwatch 2 change to how overtime functions has some players demanding that Blizzard revert it back to how it was in OW1. There are many gameplay changes in Overwatch 2, the biggest of which being the removal of one rank making games now consist of 5v5 matches. However, there are some other minor updates that have been overlooked.
ConnorEatsPants fan may have leaked Mario’s new movie look on Discord
The first peek at Mario’s new look in the Super Mario film may have leaked online, thanks to a ConnorEatsPants fan who works at McDonald’s. The hype surrounding the Super Mario Bros. movie is picking up, with a Nintendo Direct set to reveal the first trailer on October 6, 2022.
TikTok is convinced that Warzone’s CX-9 is the best gun in the game after buff
Warzone’s final major update was largely focused on weapon balancing and after some hands on time with the patch, players from all over TikTok are convinced that the CX9 is the best gun in the game. It wasn’t a surprise that Warzone’s last big update was devoted to improving...
Pokemon Legends Arceus crafting feature coming back in Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new trailer confirmed crafting from Pokemon Legends Arceus is coming back, but with a slight twist. Pokemon Legends Arceus shook up the traditional Pokemon formula in a lot of big ways, like introducing open-world exploration and crafting elements. Now, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are taking...
A$AP Rocky gets his own game mode in Need for Speed Unbound
Superstar rapper A$AP Rocky has a key role in developing the visuals for the upcoming racing game Need for Speed Unbound and even has his own game mode called Takeover Scene. A$AP Rocky is one of the biggest rappers over the last ten years and has cemented his musical legacy with hits like F*ckin’ Problems and Praise The Lord.
Overwatch 2 Junker Queen guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock
Junker Queen’s devastatingly powerful tank kit can be extremely difficult to deal with in Overwatch 2, but there are a few tips & tricks you need to know to get the most of her abilities. Making her debut on the roster at Overwatch 2’s launch, Junker Queen is a...
Activision claim “high-profile” streamers use Warzone cheats in EngineOwning lawsuit
Activision have revealed that “high-profile” streamers have been known to buy cheats for Call of Duty games in their new lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the biggest cheat sellers around. While cheats have always been prevalent in Call of Duty games in some form, Activision has been in...
How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more
Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.
Ed Boon teases Mortal Kombat character joining MultiVersus roster
Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has responded to fans asking if one of the game’s many fighters could be joining MultiVersus down the line. MultiVersus, much like Super Smash Bros before it, features a variety of mascots duking it out in fantasy battles that otherwise would never be a reality.
GameStop has reportedly told stores to “destroy” Overwatch discs
A TikTok video reveals that GameStop wants employees at its stores to “destroy” all remaining Overwatch discs. The long-awaited Overwatch 2 launched digitally this week on PC and consoles as a free-to-play experience. However, fans of the original aren’t simply adding a brand-new game to their platform.
Shroud addresses Nadia’s Warzone cheating accusations with simple rebuttal: “Who cares?”
With mega-popular content creators like Ludwig and Ninja chiming in on recent controversy surrounding rising Warzone streamer Nadia, Shroud has now jumped into the conversation to ask why anyone cares about the cheating accusations. In the span of just a few months Nadia has gone from a relatively small Warzone...
