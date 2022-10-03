Read full article on original website
Sanofi takes a chance on Provention’s diabetes drug with marketing deal
Sanofi is partnering with Provention Bio on a medicine that could become the first approved treatment to alter the course of Type 1 diabetes. The French drugmaker agreed to pay Provention $20 million for a co-promotion contract and the right to negotiate first for a potential license to the drug, known as teplizumab. Sanofi will also make a $35 million equity investment in Provention if teplizumab wins Food and Drug Administration approval. A decision from the FDA is due by Nov. 17.
Lilly looks to speed FDA review of new diabetes drug in obesity
Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug tirzepatide will get a speedy review from the Food and Drug Administration as an obesity treatment, the Indiana-based drugmaker said Thursday, allowing it to begin its formal submission after only one of two planned Phase 3 trials has reported data. But the drug will need to succeed in its second trial to get to market for the potentially lucrative indication.
GSK immunotherapy matches Keytruda in lung cancer trial
A relatively new immunotherapy from GSK matched the world’s best-selling cancer drug in shrinking tumors of lung cancer patients. The mid-stage study compared GSK’s Jemperli with Merck’s Keytruda in patients also receiving chemotherapy for metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial was positive, GSK said Wednesday, without giving detailed results. The study wasn’t designed to show superiority, but rather that patients had similar outcomes on either regimen.
