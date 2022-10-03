Read full article on original website
Related
Good Samaritan Hospital drops mask mandate
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Good Samaritan Hospital announced they were updating their mask policy on Tuesday, allowing for optional masking in all of their facilities. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for healthcare facilities late last month. The hospital will continue to monitor COVID transmission rates in Knox […]
WTHI
"If you have any feeling at all, that gets to you" Terre Haute men among many helping in hurricane Ian relief efforts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As hurricane relief efforts continue, two Terre Haute men have been working hard to help get communities in Florida back on their feet. Volunteers from Terre Haute say seeing the devastation from hurricane Ian puts things in perspective. The two men News 10 spoke with...
WTHI
Masks optional: Local hospital changes Covid-19 masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Masks will no longer be required at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. The change comes after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks in health care facilities. When communities have a low transmission level of Covid-19, they can choose to make wearing masks optional. If transmission...
WTHI
Students in Sullivan County work to improve their community
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in the CEO program in Sullivan County are looking to improve their community. CEO is a high school program that teaches entrepreneurship and leadership. Sullivan County high schools are in the second year of using the program. CEO members recently gave presentations to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Student hula hoops for hurricane victims
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley student is doing her part to help victims of Hurricane Ian. 11-year-old Abby Shepler is a 6th grader in Dugger, Indiana. She partnered with the Sullivan Salvation Army to organize a hurricane relief fundraiser. After school Wednesday, Shepler hula hooped in the parking lot for an hour and forty minutes straight.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
WTHI
Clay Community Schools employees could see a pay increase soon
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay Community School employees could see a pay increase soon. The district teachers association is proposing a 4.5% raise in salary. This pay increase would affect all teachers, but especially the salary of new teachers. Superintendent Jeffrey Fritz said the increase would give first-year teachers a starting salary above $43,000.
WTHI
Vermillion, Greene counties receive criminal justice grants
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local prosecutor's offices have received Indiana Criminal Justice grants. Vermillion county received $83,593, while Greene County got $37,764. The grants help pay the salary of criminal justice advocates over two years. Staff in both prosecutor's offices say they are thankful for the grant. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
WTHI
Good samaritans give life-saving help to semi-driver involved in I-70 Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Tuesday morning crash that hurt one person. It happened around 8:00 on I-70 near the 23-mile-marker. That's in Clay County. Indiana State Police says 78-year-old Judith Minar from Brazil was trying to get onto the interstate when she sideswiped...
WTHI
One local woman is hoping to relocate her business to this Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several big topics are up for discussion at this week's Terre Haute City Council meeting. One involves bringing what some are calling a "Botox Center" to a local neighborhood. So far, there has been some good feedback but others have expressed some concerns. If approved,...
‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
WTHI
CASA set to host a pair of community events
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization has a special invitation for you. Vigo County CASA will be hosting two upcoming community events. The first will be a free screening of Fast and Furious 9 at the Moonlite Drive-In. The movie kicks off the second event, which is a...
WTHI
Richland County High School Seniors tour local manufacturing facilities
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Seniors at Richland County High School were given the opportunity to meet with local business leaders and learn about potential careers right here at home. On Thursday, seniors from Richland County High School visited several different manufacturing facilities throughout the city of Olney. The field trip...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Department says missing teen has been found safe
Police say the missing teen has been found safe. The Evansville Police Department is asking for the community's help in the search for a missing teenager. A Thursday morning news release from the department says the search is for 16-year-old Tyler William Dennison. EPD says Dennison was reported missing on...
mymixfm.com
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
wevv.com
Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Police are looking for more information in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of West Oregon Street near Jacobsville Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots. Dispatchers...
WTHI
Local artist exemplifies community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've likely seen her work on display in counties across the Wabash Valley. Professional artist Becky Hochhalter uses her skill with paint and brush to beautify otherwise ordinary spaces. Hochhalter is the hand behind several local murals like the austere portrait of legendary Stiffy Green...
Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they discovered a house on fire. Battalion […]
Comments / 0