Vincennes, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Good Samaritan Hospital drops mask mandate

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Good Samaritan Hospital announced they were updating their mask policy on Tuesday, allowing for optional masking in all of their facilities. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for healthcare facilities late last month. The hospital will continue to monitor COVID transmission rates in Knox […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Masks optional: Local hospital changes Covid-19 masking policy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Masks will no longer be required at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. The change comes after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks in health care facilities. When communities have a low transmission level of Covid-19, they can choose to make wearing masks optional. If transmission...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Students in Sullivan County work to improve their community

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in the CEO program in Sullivan County are looking to improve their community. CEO is a high school program that teaches entrepreneurship and leadership. Sullivan County high schools are in the second year of using the program. CEO members recently gave presentations to the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Student hula hoops for hurricane victims

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley student is doing her part to help victims of Hurricane Ian. 11-year-old Abby Shepler is a 6th grader in Dugger, Indiana. She partnered with the Sullivan Salvation Army to organize a hurricane relief fundraiser. After school Wednesday, Shepler hula hooped in the parking lot for an hour and forty minutes straight.
DUGGER, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Clay Community Schools employees could see a pay increase soon

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay Community School employees could see a pay increase soon. The district teachers association is proposing a 4.5% raise in salary. This pay increase would affect all teachers, but especially the salary of new teachers. Superintendent Jeffrey Fritz said the increase would give first-year teachers a starting salary above $43,000.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vermillion, Greene counties receive criminal justice grants

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local prosecutor's offices have received Indiana Criminal Justice grants. Vermillion county received $83,593, while Greene County got $37,764. The grants help pay the salary of criminal justice advocates over two years. Staff in both prosecutor's offices say they are thankful for the grant. They...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

CASA set to host a pair of community events

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization has a special invitation for you. Vigo County CASA will be hosting two upcoming community events. The first will be a free screening of Fast and Furious 9 at the Moonlite Drive-In. The movie kicks off the second event, which is a...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Richland County High School Seniors tour local manufacturing facilities

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Seniors at Richland County High School were given the opportunity to meet with local business leaders and learn about potential careers right here at home. On Thursday, seniors from Richland County High School visited several different manufacturing facilities throughout the city of Olney. The field trip...
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Evansville Police Department says missing teen has been found safe

Police say the missing teen has been found safe. The Evansville Police Department is asking for the community's help in the search for a missing teenager. A Thursday morning news release from the department says the search is for 16-year-old Tyler William Dennison. EPD says Dennison was reported missing on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
mymixfm.com

Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

Police are looking for more information in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of West Oregon Street near Jacobsville Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots. Dispatchers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Local artist exemplifies community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've likely seen her work on display in counties across the Wabash Valley. Professional artist Becky Hochhalter uses her skill with paint and brush to beautify otherwise ordinary spaces. Hochhalter is the hand behind several local murals like the austere portrait of legendary Stiffy Green...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they discovered a house on fire. Battalion […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

