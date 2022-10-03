Read full article on original website
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
Nashville Predators get dominant win vs. San Jose Sharks in season opener in Prague
The Nashville Predators opened the 2022-23 NHL season with a dominant 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czech Republic, on Friday.
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
Staal contract with Hurricanes could come 'in the near future'
MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- Jordan Staal won't be under contract with the Carolina Hurricanes for next season when this season starts, but general manager Don Waddell is optimistic it won't be long before the forward is signed for 2023-24. "We've had some small talks, so I think it's just something that we both have to sit down," Waddell said Friday. "It's not going to happen between now and Wednesday [season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets], but I think certainly in the near future. I know we want him to stay here for sure, and he wants to be here. So we've just got to figure it out."
FLAMES EXTEND MACKENZIE WEEGAR
Defenceman inks eight-year contract worth an AAV of $6.25M. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. Weegar, a native of Ottawa, Ontario has spent six seasons with the Florida Panthers where he scored 27 goals...
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 06.10.22
Special teams was an area of focus during Thursday's skate. Back to the drawing board. Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome was heavily focused on special teams, specifically the powerplay after an 0-for-6 showing against the Jets Wednesday night. Here's how the power play units operated during today's practice:. PP...
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
Official Stars Podcast: Reacting to Jason Robertson's four-year deal
Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika break down the news of Jason Robertson's new contract while also evaluating the preseason and progress under new head coach Pete DeBoer. Podman Rush, the official podcast of the Dallas Stars, is available for download on Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
Preseason Recap: Canes Close Out Exhibition Slate With Defeat In Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes skated in their fifth and final tune-up contest Tuesday night, suffering their first and only defeat of the stretch at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres. Three Things. 1) Made It A Game Late. Tuesday morning Rod Brind'Amour acknowledged that the team's preseason finale...
Detroit reduces roster by nine
The Red Wings currently have 48 players on their preseason roster: 25 forwards, 18 defensemen and five goaltenders. Detroit will finish its eight-game preseason schedule with a home-and-home series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Red Wings will host the Maple Leafs tonight (Friday, Oct. 7) at Little Caesars Arena at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) before traveling to Toronto tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 8) for a rematch against the Maple Leafs at 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.
Roster a juggling act for DeBoer, Stars as preseason winds down
The balance between getting his team ready for the season and sorting out players on the bubble is a challenge for Dallas' coach. FRISCO, Texas -- The balance between getting his team ready and sorting out the players who are on the bubble between the NHL and AHL is a challenging one for new Stars coach Pete DeBoer.
RELEASE: Janmark, Samorukov placed on waivers
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers placed two players on waivers on Friday. Forward Mattias Janmark and defenceman Dmitri Samorukov were added to the waiver wire for the purpose of assignment to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors. Once they are either claimed or assigned, Edmonton's roster will be reduced...
Zegras, others may make trick shots, creative goals regular part of NHL
Ducks center among young players whose showmanship 'comes naturally to them'. Trevor Zegras lit up the NHL last season with not one, but three trick plays that resulted in dazzling goals that went viral. What he has planned for an encore is anyone's guess, including his. "I just come up...
Tkachuk, Huberdeau talk trade on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast
Forwards, dealt for each other in July, also discuss family golf outings, driving a standard car. Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau, traded for each other over the summer, are guests on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps.
Tuch's dog gets after pucks at Sabres practice
Golden Retriever Teddy Tuch takes over ice in Buffalo. Forget too many men on the ice, there should be a penalty for not enough dogs on the ice. Alex and Teddy Tuch proved that on Thursday. The Buffalo Sabres forward brought the cutest visitor to practice and the team shared a video of Teddy tearing it up.
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Friday for final preseason home game
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final preseason home game Friday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network and the Red Wings Radio Network. Detroit's original training camp...
Avalanche Celebrates the City of Denver as "Hockey Capital USA"
The Avalanche joined in commemorating the City of Denver as "Hockey Capital USA" on Thursday outside of Union Station. Following a fruitful year filled with championship victories, the Mile High City has received a new nickname as a result, "Hockey Capital USA." The City of Denver commemorated the triumphant year...
