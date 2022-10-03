MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- Jordan Staal won't be under contract with the Carolina Hurricanes for next season when this season starts, but general manager Don Waddell is optimistic it won't be long before the forward is signed for 2023-24. "We've had some small talks, so I think it's just something that we both have to sit down," Waddell said Friday. "It's not going to happen between now and Wednesday [season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets], but I think certainly in the near future. I know we want him to stay here for sure, and he wants to be here. So we've just got to figure it out."

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO