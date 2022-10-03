Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Saban Reveals When Bryce Young’s Playing Status Will Be Determined
Alabama coach Nick Saban is still unsure if quarterback Bryce Young will start on Saturday vs. Texas A&M with his current shoulder injury. As of Thursday, Saban said Young’s status will most likely be determined based on how the pregame warmups go on Saturday. “Bryce has been practicing, and...
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
Leading up to Jackson State facing Alabama State for its homecoming game on Saturday, Tigers football coach Deion Sanders did not shy away from sharing his excitement to travel to Montgomery, Alabama to face the Hornets. Sanders’s excitement to face Alabama State initially started two weeks ago after the Tigers...
Lee Corso Missing Second Straight ‘College GameDay’ Saturday
View the original article to see embedded media. For the second straight week, Lee Corso is away from the rest of the College Gameday crew. At the start of Saturday’s show in Lawrence, Kans., host Rece Davis announced that the 87-year-old was off the show once again for health reasons. The update comes just a week after Corso missed last Saturday’s show at Clemson when he woke up feeling “a little bit” under the weather, per Davis.
Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is set to make his NFL regular season debut against the Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The incredible news comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt. Robinson, who was shot once...
Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
TJ Watt’s Return Delayed After Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Steelers will have to wait a little bit longer to welcome TJ Watt back to the lineup after the star linebacker reportedly had surgery to correct an issue unrelated to his torn pectoral muscle. Watt, who has been sidelined since Week...
Russell Gage Questionable for Buccaneers vs. Falcons
The Buccaneers have added wide receiver Russell Gage to the injury report with a back injury, making the veteran questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Tampa Bay has dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position all year, as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have both been in and out of games due to various injuries. Additionally, the team will miss tight end Cameron Brate on Sunday with a concussion. The team had signed Cole Beasley as a free agent, but he abruptly retired after just two games with the team.
