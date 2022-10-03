Read full article on original website
US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda,...
Ahead of the midterms, Harris defends abortion rights at reproductive health roundtable
Vice President Kamala Harris has, for the past several months, focused largely on the issue of protecting reproductive rights amid the Supreme Court’s decision to turn rules over abortion access to the states. Since May – well before the nation’s highest court overturned the federal precedent protecting abortion –...
Survey finds 1 in 7 high schoolers using e-cigarettes
About one in seven high school students (14.1%) reported earlier this year using e-cigarettes during the previous 30 days, according to a survey by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What You Need To Know. About one in seven high school students reported earlier...
House Republicans urge social media companies, Justice Dept. to combat fentanyl sales
Five House Republicans sent a letter late last month asking social media platforms and the Department of Justice to do more to combat online sales of fentanyl. In letters to the heads of social media giants TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram and the Justice Department, the lawmakers expressed that they have "significant concerns regarding the use of TikTok by drug dealers to sell illicit and deadly substances, especially to children and minors."
Sen. Ben Sasse named sole finalist for University of Florida president
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse has been named the sole finalist for the role of president of the University of Florida, the school announced Thursday. If he accepts the role, he could resign from the Senate in the coming weeks. In a news release issued by the university, Sasse was unanimously...
