AZFamily

Chance of evening showers for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 70s, and Wednesday afternoon, we will see a high of 96 degrees. Plenty of sunshine during the day, but later this evening, some model runs are showing a chance of rain showers. Some of these storms could produce pockets of heavy rain and strong winds. So it’s probably a good idea to anchor down the Halloween decorations this evening.
AZFamily

Pop-up showers still possible; temperatures in the 80′s around the corner?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90′s across the Valley this Thursday. Storm clouds building to the north and east of the Valley have us tracking the chances of another round of pop-up showers, just like last night. According to the Phoenix Rainfall Index, 13% of the gauges received measurable rain, with a quarter of an inch in the southwest Valley. Phoenix Sky Harbor received .01″ of rain. Our thunderstorm chances will continue tonight and into the weekend as a low-pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border.
12news.com

Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it

WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
WILLIAMS, AZ
AZFamily

Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area

Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?

October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway

PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Loop 303 reopened in Peoria after semi rolls over, dumps trash on freeway

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck rollover caused quite a traffic headache for West Valley commuters Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck hauling trash rolled over on its driver’s side on Loop 303 east of Lake Pleasant Parkway. Troopers say no one was injured in the crash, but it did leave debris scattered throughout the road, leading to the freeway being closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Pkwy while crews cleaned up the area.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes

YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
WILLIAMS, AZ
ABC 15 News

One killed in crash along I-10 west of the Valley

TONOPAH, AZ — One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 west of the Valley early Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, crashed around 4 a.m. near milepost 99, which is near Tonopah/Wintersburg. One person died in the...
TONOPAH, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa

MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
knau.org

Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
TEMPE, AZ

