Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
AZFamily
Chance of evening showers for Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 70s, and Wednesday afternoon, we will see a high of 96 degrees. Plenty of sunshine during the day, but later this evening, some model runs are showing a chance of rain showers. Some of these storms could produce pockets of heavy rain and strong winds. So it’s probably a good idea to anchor down the Halloween decorations this evening.
fox10phoenix.com
With 2022 monsoon season now over, how did the storms impat Arizona's drought?
This monsoon season has been wetter than norma for Northern Arizona, and all that rain has helped make a dent in Arizona's ongoing drought, at least in the short term. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more on where the drought stands right now, and what it will take to make a difference in the state's water crisis.
AZFamily
Pop-up showers still possible; temperatures in the 80′s around the corner?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90′s across the Valley this Thursday. Storm clouds building to the north and east of the Valley have us tracking the chances of another round of pop-up showers, just like last night. According to the Phoenix Rainfall Index, 13% of the gauges received measurable rain, with a quarter of an inch in the southwest Valley. Phoenix Sky Harbor received .01″ of rain. Our thunderstorm chances will continue tonight and into the weekend as a low-pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border.
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers around Arizona share photos and videos from Monday’s intense storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy winds, rain, and even hail surprised many Arizonans Monday afternoon, leaving many without power and storm damage to their neighborhoods and homes. In northern Arizona, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit near Williams. Several Arizona’s Family viewers...
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
AZFamily
Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area
Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
12news.com
Arizona residents cleaning up after Monday's severe weather
From the High Country to the Valley, Arizona received some pretty severe weather Monday. Rachel Cole has a recap of the storm damage.
ABC 15 News
Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway
PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
AZFamily
Loop 303 reopened in Peoria after semi rolls over, dumps trash on freeway
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck rollover caused quite a traffic headache for West Valley commuters Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck hauling trash rolled over on its driver’s side on Loop 303 east of Lake Pleasant Parkway. Troopers say no one was injured in the crash, but it did leave debris scattered throughout the road, leading to the freeway being closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Pkwy while crews cleaned up the area.
AZFamily
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
ABC 15 News
One killed in crash along I-10 west of the Valley
TONOPAH, AZ — One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 west of the Valley early Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, crashed around 4 a.m. near milepost 99, which is near Tonopah/Wintersburg. One person died in the...
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
AZFamily
Advocates working to increase hiker safety after 2 deaths at Cave Creek trailhead
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Exactly one month ago today, a doctor died while hiking in Cave Creek. Since then, another person has died in that same area. Both deadly hikes started at the Spur Cross Trailhead, and now people are looking for ways to prevent more tragedies there.
AZFamily
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
