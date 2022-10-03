PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90′s across the Valley this Thursday. Storm clouds building to the north and east of the Valley have us tracking the chances of another round of pop-up showers, just like last night. According to the Phoenix Rainfall Index, 13% of the gauges received measurable rain, with a quarter of an inch in the southwest Valley. Phoenix Sky Harbor received .01″ of rain. Our thunderstorm chances will continue tonight and into the weekend as a low-pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO