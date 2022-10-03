Read full article on original website
Pierre Rallies For 5-Set Volleyball Win Over Huron
PIERRE – Two struggling sets were followed by a big comeback for Pierre Governor Volleyball. The Governors rallied from two sets down to defeat Huron Tuesday at the Riggs High Gym, 19-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-12, 18-16. Pierre (11-3) held off two Huron match points in the fifth set. Makayla...
SD FFA Foundation Blue Jacket Program provides 3,000th jacket; DRG sponsored jackets went to members of the Highmore and Selby Area FFA Chapters
The South Dakota FFA Foundation is celebrating 15 years of its Blue Jacket Program. This month (Oct. 2022), the Foundation awarded 404 state FFA members from 81 chapters their own FFA jacket– including the 3000th jacket to a member. DRG Media Group sponsors two jackets each year with the...
Proposed carbon capture and storage pipeline project would make participating ethanol plants more environmentally friendly
Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions and the Ringneck Energy ethanol plant at Onida invited media, legislators and various other folks to take a tour yesterday (Oct. 4, 2022) in an effort to provide more information about the carbon capture pipeline Summit is proposing to build. Summit’s storage project would connect...
Harrold man arrested after incident at Pierre apartment building last night
A 32 year old man from Harrold is facing charges stemming from an incident about 11 o’clock last night (Oct. 3, 2022) in Pierre. DeAndre Casey has been charged with First Degree Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing an Officer, and Intentional Damage to Property. Information from the Pierre Police Department...
