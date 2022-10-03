Read full article on original website
Related
1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro
EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Prague Times
Car crashes into Casey’s
A vehicle crashed into the Casey’s General Store building in Montgomery around 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 5. According to the incident report, the Montgomery Police were alerted to the incident at 8:08 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to the scene. To see more on this story pick...
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
Explosion reported near Hastings; man airlifted to hospital
A man is in a serious condition in a hospital after a reported explosion near Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the possible explosion at 3:09 p.m., and learned on the way that the victim was "self-transporting" himself to a hospital. Responders managed to intercept...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoe.com
Update: Missing Person Found Safe in Rochester
Mankato-Update: Cullen Duane Kennedy has been found and is safe. He was located in Rochester, Minn. around 4 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 5). The Rochester Police Department assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with this case. ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE. Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane...
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
Faribault Pedestrian Seriously Injured Monday Evening
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, confirmed for KDHL a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:03 p.m. at 4th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. Sherwin says, "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport where he was then airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
wearegreenbay.com
Fire at Wisconsin supper club closes Highway 51 for two hours
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Patrons of a Wisconsin supper club had to stop what they were doing and quickly evacuate after a report of a fire. The McFarland Fire and Rescue gave thanks for the understanding of everyone in the building as crews tried to extinguish flames at the Maple Tree Supper Club Wednesday night.
850wftl.com
Three dead after an aircraft crashes into Minnesota home
(HERMANTOWN, Minnesota)– Three people have died after a small plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday night. The incident occurred in Hermantown, located just west of Duluth and about 150 miles north of Minneapolis. Federal and local authorities have said all three of the victims of the crash were...
trfradio.com
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0