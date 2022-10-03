ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneytips.com

Final Goodbyes to EPCOT’s Iconic Future World

Walt Disney said it best… “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” As a Disney Park fan, however, change can be difficult!. Walt Disney World Resort is amidst its massive overhaul...
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com

Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing

Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
disneytips.com

VIDEO: Mother Screams When Confronted for Skipping the Line at Disney

You just never know which Disney video is going to go viral next! From ride evacuations to Guests’ making poor decisions, the Disney Parks are not free from incidents despite the idea of the “Disney bubble” being perfect. Guests get angry at Cast Members, but a new...
disneytips.com

Disney Park Doubles the Price of Its “FastPass” Pack for One-Time Fee

The Disney Genie+ and individual Lightning Lanes seem like they are here to stay at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But would you be interested in paying a one-time fee for an ultimate “FastPass” package?. When visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or...
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
disneytips.com

EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience

Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on Cruises, Start at $99 Per Person

Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises that runs from October 5-6, 2022 and has sailings on their cruise ships as low as $99 per person. Royal Caribbean’s Going, Going, Gone Sale has special rates on last minute cruises in October, November, and December. The cruise line is now allowing guests of any vaccination status to sail on their cruise ships.
ComicBook

Disneyland Park Announces Disney100 Anniversary Celebration

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100-year history with the Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. First announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in September, Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a company-wide celebration officially launching during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Beginning on January 27th, 2023, Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will debut special limited-time offerings throughout the resort, including two new nighttime shows and a sparkling platinum makeover for Walt Disney's original Sleeping Beauty Castle.
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7

One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
