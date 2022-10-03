Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
HuskerExtra.com
Husker setter Kennedi Orr makes plays John Cook has rarely seen. Now he needs it more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook saw a lot of potential in Kennedi Orr when she was in high school, making her the only scholarship setter Nebraska recruited over a stretch of three years. Then everybody else saw that potential, too. Orr played with the U.S junior national team, and was...
1011now.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 4th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
Former Nebraska Football Player, Nephew Of Bo Pelini Dies At 31
The Nebraska football community has received heartbreaking news this Monday afternoon. Mark Pelini, a former Nebraska offensive lineman and the nephew of Bo Pelini, has died at 31. Mark was in a car crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Sunday that left him and two others dead at the ...
rejournals.com
Cresa names principal in Omaha office
Johnny Dorn has been promoted from vice president to principal in the Omaha, Nebraska, office of Cresa. Dorn joined Cresa in 2015 as an advisor and has quickly risen through the ranks. A business developer with strong business relationships, he is a trusted partner to for- and not-for-profit occupiers across a variety of industries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Cornhusker and Nephew of Nebraska Coach Dies in Car Crash
Fans of football in the state of Iowa have always had a back-and-forth with the Nebraska Cornhusker fan base. This is a time when it's made apparent how incredibly minuscule football rivalries are and should be in the grand scheme of our short lives on earth. As shared by KETV...
North Platte Telegraph
Report: Former Nebraska center Mark Pelini — nephew of Bo — dies in car crash
LINCOLN — Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini — nephew of former Husker coach Bo Pelini — died Sunday night as a result of a car accident in Indiana, according to a report. ABC 57 reported the news. Pelini, 31, was driving a 2017 white Ford SUV....
WOWT
OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Omaha Public Schools met with a middle-schooler’s family Wednesday morning to talk over a situation the district said happened this week. “This is not acceptable, and if we can be the spark that ignites a journey,” mother Patricia Coleman Ansari told 6...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
unothegateway.com
UNO ranks as a top school for student voter engagement
Ahead of the November midterm elections, voter registration is increasing across the nation, challenging young adults to play a role in their country’s future. UNO was identified as one of a select number of public and private schools with a student voter participation rate higher than 85% in Washington Monthly’s Recently-released list of “America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting.” Outside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, UNO Is the only school in the state to be recognized.
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
KETV.com
Omaha small business owner bringing truckload of supplies to Florida
OMAHA, Neb. — The wheels are in motion for Amos Foresta's 1,500-mile trip to Fort Myers, Florida. "I have all the tools, I have all the equipment, I have the knowledge," said Foresta, who owns Omaha Yards. "I don't know if we can make a big dent. But three guys who work real hard, I think that we can make a difference."
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
WOWT
Family frustrated over slow extradition of Omaha double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been almost two months since the brutal murders of two women in South Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested after barricading himself inside a church in Winterset, Iowa. He remains in a Des Moines jail fighting extradition but the victims’ family is frustrated by the process.
unothegateway.com
Campus News
It's a Saturday morning, and UNO students Keith Fix and Derek Stearns are whiling away their time by getting their geek on. The two UNO students and aspiring entrepreneurs have hit a technological gold mine. By using their trend-spotting and tech-savvy minds, the duo crafted a website that may be well on its way to being the next big local Internet phenomenon.
WOWT
Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as ‘The Mio’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for food lovers: Lo Sole Mio or at least a new version of it is coming back. That’s just one development in the restaurant business for Omaha. Don and Marie Losole are passing the torch to a new generation of restaurateurs. In July,...
Comments / 0