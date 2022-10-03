ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Knives Out sequel is coming to theaters first

Netflix is officially pulling out all the stops for its Knives Out sequel. This week, the streamer announced that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will come to theaters for a theatrical sneak preview event from November 23 – 29. It will be the first Netflix original film to debut across all three major theater chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.
Todd Field’s Return With Tár, Cannes Winner ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Lead Busy Arthouse Weekend – Specialty Preview

Today Focus Features opens Tár, the strikingly original return of Todd Field, in four locations in NY and LA. The film premiered at Venice winning star Cate Blanchett Best Actress as musician and conductor Lydia Tár. Early this week, it seemed to mesmerize a sold-out Allice Tully Hall at the New York Film Festival. A 97% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, Deadline’s review here called Field’s first film since Little Children 16 years ago, a “daring and quite comprehensive immersion in a rarified world [that] features a lead performance the likes of which doesn’t come along very often.” Field wrote the part for...
