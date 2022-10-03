Has a Spirit Halloween store taken over every vacancy on your block yet? If not, give it a week — we’re firmly in spooky season, and it’s time to celebrate. Every year, the first several days of October feel like a collective sigh of relief. The summer heat’s finally burned off, heaps of parties are on the horizon, and nails get to play with every deep, fall-friendly manicure shade out there. This October, dark blue nails are taking over, even edging out black nail polish as the go-to color of the season. It’s partially due to just how alluring the shade is in general, but more so thanks to the color’s mass appeal and easy wearability. While many worry about black nail polish veering too on-the-nose, witchy, or stark, dark blue, midnight blue, and navy fills the void and adds a celestial, night sky-inspired twist.

