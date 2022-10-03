ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'White Lotus' Season 2: Everything to know

"The White Lotus" is about to blossom again on HBO, and we can't wait to see the new twisted, tangled stories at the luxury resort — set this time in Sicily, Italy — with some of our favorite cast members returning from Season One and a whole slew of newcomers.
Rolling Stone

Watch Loretta Lynn Sing ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” at Her Final Full Concert

On April 22, 2017, Loretta Lynn took the stage at the Tarrytown Music Hall, a small theater outside New York City. Lynn, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90, had celebrated her 85th birthday a week earlier with a triumphant two-night run at the Ryman Auditorium, but this was a low-profile gig — just Lynn and her band playing to 800 or so fans. That made no difference to Lynn. With help from her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell, sisters Crystal Gale and Peggy Sue, and her six-piece backing band, Lynn delivered an electrifying 90-minute set. She sang the hits...
Us Weekly

‘Reba’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

She’s a survivor! Reba McEntire proved she is more than just a country superstar when she led her own TV show — appropriately called Reba. The sitcom ran for six seasons from October 2001 to February 2007. McEntire starred as a single mother raising her three children — played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Scarlett Pomers […]
Deadline

Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80

Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
TODAY.com

The true story behind the Elf on the Shelf tradition

Santa Claus might know if you’ve been bad or good, but there’s a special elf— notably one who likes to hang out on the shelf — that’s really the one to impress during the holiday season. Whether you’ve already hosted this special visitor from the...
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber on Honoring John Ritter With ‘Meaningful’ Medical Storyline

This week’s Chicago Med features a case that’s personal for Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer), who calls it “almost like a gift.”. One of Archer’s patients needs open-heart surgery following an aortic dissection diagnosis; that’s what claimed the life of Weber’s friend, John Ritter, whose widow, Amy Yasbeck founded the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health following his passing.
InsideHook

How Artist Alexa Meade Brought “Wonderland” to NYC’s Fifth Avenue

“My art is something that really lives and breathes on non-traditional canvases, whether those are painted people or a former Best Buy. Art can happen anywhere. It does not just need to happen in a gallery setting.” That’s artist Alexa Meade discussing her art and some of the unlikely places where it’s been visible over the last few years. She’s not kidding about the Best Buy part, either. In the latest instance of New York City commercial real estate being used for creative ends, Meade’s latest installation evokes Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, all situated in a former retail space located a few blocks from Bryant Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

‘Tubthumping’ turns 25! Singer explains why it was such a hit — and why he’s OK being a one-hit wonder

“I get knocked down, but I get up again/ You're never gonna keep me down/ I get knocked down, but I get up again/ You're never gonna keep me down.”. Admit it, you just sang those lines to yourself, didn’t you? It’s OK. I did, too, when I jotted them down. Such is the power of “Tubthumping,” the 1997 smash by British one-hit wonder Chumbawamba that remains catchier than a virus 25 years after it was first released.
TODAY.com

Corey Hawkins, Yahya Abdul-Mateen on roles in ‘Topdog/Underdog’

Actors Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen talk about playing brothers chasing the American dream in their new play “Topdog/Underdog.” The pair, who are the only actors on stage, say it takes “discipline” to get through the performance.Oct. 6, 2022.
TODAY.com

This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit

In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
