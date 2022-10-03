“My art is something that really lives and breathes on non-traditional canvases, whether those are painted people or a former Best Buy. Art can happen anywhere. It does not just need to happen in a gallery setting.” That’s artist Alexa Meade discussing her art and some of the unlikely places where it’s been visible over the last few years. She’s not kidding about the Best Buy part, either. In the latest instance of New York City commercial real estate being used for creative ends, Meade’s latest installation evokes Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, all situated in a former retail space located a few blocks from Bryant Park.

