Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
SALADO, TX

Lone Star Stunner: Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive House In Troy, Texas

As Central Texas continues to grow, more and more apartment complexes and modern homes are popping up everywhere. Looking for a place to live can always be daunting, even in small towns like Troy, Texas. But if you've got some savings in place and are looking for a home in the country to get away from the noise of the bigger towns in our area, there's an awesome house you should definitely look into.
TROY, TX
BELTON, TX

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
TEMPLE, TX

Temple, Texas Daycare Helping Three Young Children Who Lost Mother

One daycare in Temple, Texas is helping three children and their grandmother in the wake of a devastating loss. According to our news partners at KWTX, on the morning of September 25th, Cristina Canul, a mother of three, lost her life in a car accident in Harker Heights. Her children, all under the age of seven years old, have now been placed in the care of the their grandmother.
TEMPLE, TX
MCGREGOR, TX

Police: 5 Dead After Shooting in McGregor, Texas

Five people are dead and a gunman is hospitalized after a shooting in McGregor, Texas. According to sources who spoke with our news partners at KWTX, gunfire was initially reported around 8:00 AM Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the the 900 block of Monroe. Police say their preliminary investigation confirms...
MCGREGOR, TX
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses

Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

Load Up On Candy At This Free Halloween Event in Harker Heights, Texas

If you did not know already, the autumn season is definitely my favorite time of year. We get ready to open up the pumpkin spice-flavored coffees, grab our boots and scarves, and most importantly, load up on candy for Halloween. The trunk or treat/harvest festivals are always awesome, and there's one coming to Harker Heights, Texas that definitely needs to be on your family's trick-or-treat checklist.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
FALLS COUNTY, TX

Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher

A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
TEMPLE, TX

Prost! Get Ready for Oktoberfest in Temple, Texas Oct. 1

TEMPLE, TEXAS - One thing I’ve learned about Temple is that as family friendly as it is, people here really know how to party, and they'll find any excuse to do it. It's a good thing we're in Oktoberfest season, because that's definitely a good reason to celebrate Texas' German roots and the best food and drink our community has to offer.
TEMPLE, TX
TEXAS STATE

Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas

Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
TEXAS STATE
Temple, TX

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

