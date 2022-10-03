Read full article on original website
Funerals For Five McGregor, Texas Shooting Victims Announced
A shooting in McGregor, Texas last week left five dead, with the gunman currently in the hospital suffering from injuries after getting into a shootout with law enforcement. Both the victims names and plans for their memorials for those wishing to say goodbye have now been released. Summary Of Events.
Have You Seen Him? Coryell County Sheriff Says ‘Check Your Cameras’
Fugitive inmate Brandon Wayne Hogan is described as 'possibly desperate', and has been on the run since late last month. Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams is encouraging everyone in Central Texas with doorbell cams and security cameras to double-check their footage, just in case Hogan shows up on any area videos.
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
Lone Star Stunner: Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive House In Troy, Texas
As Central Texas continues to grow, more and more apartment complexes and modern homes are popping up everywhere. Looking for a place to live can always be daunting, even in small towns like Troy, Texas. But if you've got some savings in place and are looking for a home in the country to get away from the noise of the bigger towns in our area, there's an awesome house you should definitely look into.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
This Killeen, Texas Dog Park is Closed For a Good Doggone Reason
KILLEEN DOG PARK CLOSED (FOR NOW) Mickey’s Dog Park at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd will be closed for a the next three weeks starting on Monday, October 10. The Ccity of Killeen actually has a very good reason for closing the park. The closure will allow park staff...
Temple, Texas Daycare Helping Three Young Children Who Lost Mother
One daycare in Temple, Texas is helping three children and their grandmother in the wake of a devastating loss. According to our news partners at KWTX, on the morning of September 25th, Cristina Canul, a mother of three, lost her life in a car accident in Harker Heights. Her children, all under the age of seven years old, have now been placed in the care of the their grandmother.
Police: 5 Dead After Shooting in McGregor, Texas
Five people are dead and a gunman is hospitalized after a shooting in McGregor, Texas. According to sources who spoke with our news partners at KWTX, gunfire was initially reported around 8:00 AM Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the the 900 block of Monroe. Police say their preliminary investigation confirms...
Ciao Bella! Here are My Top 3 Most Delicious Italian Restaurants in Killeen, Texas
Who doesn’t love great Italian food in Killeen, Texas? I know that I am always game for some authentic pasta from a delicious Italian spot, but not all ristoranti deliver the goods. That's why I wanted to put together a handy list of my personal favorites here in K-Town.
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
Load Up On Candy At This Free Halloween Event in Harker Heights, Texas
If you did not know already, the autumn season is definitely my favorite time of year. We get ready to open up the pumpkin spice-flavored coffees, grab our boots and scarves, and most importantly, load up on candy for Halloween. The trunk or treat/harvest festivals are always awesome, and there's one coming to Harker Heights, Texas that definitely needs to be on your family's trick-or-treat checklist.
Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher
A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
Help! Killeen, Texas Is Looking For Alleged Thief Spotted in Front Yard
I’m not exactly sure what’s going on in Killeen, Texas, but it's sad to see someone get out of their car in broad daylight and help himself to someone else's property. That's what a resident claims happened, and they've shared security footage they say proves it. WHAT IS...
Grab a Spoon For The 23rd Annual Killeen, Texas Maverick Chili Cook-Off
It's no secret that Killeen, Texas is very much a military town. We're joined at the hip with Fort Hood, and we love any opportunity to celebrate and support our men and women in uniform, especially when there's chili involved. THE RETURN OF THE MAVERICK CHILLI COOK-OFF The Realty Executive...
Lets Party! Come Celebrate The Haunted Heights October 29th
When the city of Harker Heights, Texas decided to come together and enjoy the community the best way they know how during this spooky season, scaring and caring came to mind. ARE YOU READY FOR A SPOOKY, FUN DAY IN THE CITY OF HARKER HEIGHTS?. The City of Harker Heights...
US Army Facing Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Regarding Conduct At Fort Hood, Texas
A Boston family is seeking answers after they raised concerns regarding the treatment of a soldier who was stated at Fort Hood, Texas when he died. The Killeen Daily Herald reported the details of the passing of Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead in Temple on August 31st, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide by hanging.
Prost! Get Ready for Oktoberfest in Temple, Texas Oct. 1
TEMPLE, TEXAS - One thing I’ve learned about Temple is that as family friendly as it is, people here really know how to party, and they'll find any excuse to do it. It's a good thing we're in Oktoberfest season, because that's definitely a good reason to celebrate Texas' German roots and the best food and drink our community has to offer.
Have You Seen These People? Bell County’s Most Wanted For September
Texas is a big, beautiful place full of honest, law-abiding people. Sadly, it's also got its fair share of scofflaws who are currently on the run from justice. Bell County is no exception, and since Texas is a neighborly place, I like to let my neighbors know who could be lurking out there.
Convict Escapes Authorities in Central Texas, Still on The Run in Area of Seaton Cemetery
The manhunt is on for an inmate who escaped while on a work crew in Leon Junction, Texas. Brandon Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery. According to our news partners at KWTX, Brandon Hogan escaped the work crew at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction, Texas. Leon Junction is close to Grove, Flat and Mound off TX-36.
Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas
Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
