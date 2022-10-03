ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Putin's Allies Will Soon Turn on Him, Russian Military Analyst Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies will soon turn on him, a Russian military expert has suggested, analyzing a recent shift in rhetoric among the leader's top peers. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, Kyiv-based Russian military expert Oleg Zhdanov pointed to remarks made by two staunch allies of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.
Russian-Appointed Official Tells Putin's Military Chief to 'Shoot Himself'

A Kremlin-installed leader of occupied Kherson lashed out at Russia's defense minister on Thursday amid a successful counteroffensive by Ukraine to retake the region that was seized in the early weeks of the war. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed military-civilian regional administration, said that "incompetent military leaders" are...
Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine

A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
Putin Has 'Lost Control' as Infighting Breaks Out Among Russia's Elite

Videos have emerged on social media that appeared to show infighting among Russia's elite, with mobilized Russians allegedly complaining about accommodation conditions before being sent to fight in Ukraine. On Wednesday, the pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar published a video that appeared to show Russian soldiers standing in front of a...
U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND

As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
Ukraine's Stunning Advance is Now Set to Meet 'Fierce' Russian Resistance

The Ukrainian army can expect swift retaliation from Russian forces following its counteroffensive success, according to an expert. Marina Miron, a research fellow in the Defense Studies Department's Center for Military Ethics at King's College London, spoke to Newsweek about Ukraine's recent successes in pushing back Russian troops. Ukraine's army...
Xi Jinping Ties China's Fate to Vladimir Putin's Russia for Good

Russia's war in Ukraine may have estranged Vladimir Putin from the West for good, but amid strategic defeats and embarrassing retreats on the battlefield, he could always count on one constant: Xi Jinping and the force of China's support for his grievances against the West. After an acrimonious end to...
Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.

Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
