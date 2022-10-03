Read full article on original website
If Russia Drops a Nuke, the U.S. Has These Three Options
The chances Moscow will use a nuclear weapon are small, but it could happen if Vladimir Putin feels cornered in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Russian Fighter Jet Crashes on Takeoff, Video Shows
Smoke was seen billowing from the Belbek airfield in Crimea after Saturday's crash which reportedly killed one pilot.
Putin's Allies Will Soon Turn on Him, Russian Military Analyst Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies will soon turn on him, a Russian military expert has suggested, analyzing a recent shift in rhetoric among the leader's top peers. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, Kyiv-based Russian military expert Oleg Zhdanov pointed to remarks made by two staunch allies of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.
Russian-Appointed Official Tells Putin's Military Chief to 'Shoot Himself'
A Kremlin-installed leader of occupied Kherson lashed out at Russia's defense minister on Thursday amid a successful counteroffensive by Ukraine to retake the region that was seized in the early weeks of the war. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed military-civilian regional administration, said that "incompetent military leaders" are...
Russian Hackers Reveal List of American Targets for Attack
The alleged attack by Killnet temporarily knocked out several government websites on Wednesday.
Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button
A video allegedly showing a Russian train that is responsible for nuclear munitions heading toward Ukraine has been viewed more than 250,000 times on Twitter.
Russian Reporter Left Speechless Amid Kherson Retreat: 'Disaster'
Roman Saponkov listed several areas that he said had been "abundantly watered with the blood of our soldiers."
Czech Petition on Annexing Kaliningrad From Russia Signed by Thousands
"As Russia showed us in Crimea and...now in the east of Ukraine, it is perfectly fine to step onto the territory of a foreign state," the petition reads.
Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine
A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
Confusion Over Putin Live TV Address as Russia Denies Imminent Announcement
Vladimir Putin's spokesman has rejected claims that the Russian president would make a major announcement about his invasion of Ukraine, but not before the rumors had shaken markets. The news outlet Readovka reported on Wednesday that Putin would that day address the nation for the second time in two weeks...
Video of Russian Unit Waving White Flag as They Surrender Sparks Debate
The video footage has gone viral on both Reddit and Twitter and has been viewed more than 800,000 times.
Putin Has 'Lost Control' as Infighting Breaks Out Among Russia's Elite
Videos have emerged on social media that appeared to show infighting among Russia's elite, with mobilized Russians allegedly complaining about accommodation conditions before being sent to fight in Ukraine. On Wednesday, the pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar published a video that appeared to show Russian soldiers standing in front of a...
U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND
As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
NATO Jets Scramble as Russian Fighter Planes Spotted Over Poland, Sweden
Tensions remain high over how Russia will respond to Ukraine's counteroffensives that have taken back territory held by Russian forces.
Vladimir Putin's Speech Contains the Off-Ramp to the War in Ukraine | Opinion
"You cannot negotiate with people who say what's mine is mine and what's yours is negotiable," said President John F. Kennedy of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's tough diplomacy in 1961. Kennedy's memorable line captured an enduring feature of Russian strategy rooted in tsarist times, when the boundaries of the Russian...
Ukraine's Stunning Advance is Now Set to Meet 'Fierce' Russian Resistance
The Ukrainian army can expect swift retaliation from Russian forces following its counteroffensive success, according to an expert. Marina Miron, a research fellow in the Defense Studies Department's Center for Military Ethics at King's College London, spoke to Newsweek about Ukraine's recent successes in pushing back Russian troops. Ukraine's army...
Russian Troops Caught Between Retreat Over Dnieper or Risk Being Cut Off
The British Ministry of Defense said Russia has committed its airborne forces to defending Kherson.
Xi Jinping Ties China's Fate to Vladimir Putin's Russia for Good
Russia's war in Ukraine may have estranged Vladimir Putin from the West for good, but amid strategic defeats and embarrassing retreats on the battlefield, he could always count on one constant: Xi Jinping and the force of China's support for his grievances against the West. After an acrimonious end to...
Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.
Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
