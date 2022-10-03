ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
watchers.news

Sydney sets new annual rainfall record, Australia

Between January 1 and October 6, 2022, Australia’s largest city – Sydney recorded more than 2 194 mm (86 inches) of rainfall, marking its wettest year since 1858 when the records started. Over the next three months, the eastern half of Australia is forecast to receive above-median rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: September 28 – October 4, 2022

New activity/unrest was reported for 5 volcanoes from September 28 to October 4, 2022. During the same period, ongoing activity was reported for 20 volcanoes. New activity/unrest: Alaid, Kuril Islands (Russia) | Home Reef, Tonga Ridge | Nishinoshima, Izu Islands | Piton de la Fournaise, Reunion Island (France) | Trident, Alaska.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Marines make 6,100-mile trans-Pacific flight in Ospreys

Hawaii-based Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 recently concluded their deployment to Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin with a 6, 100-mile, island-hopping flight home. Hawaii-based Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 recently concluded their deployment to Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin with a 6,...
HAWAII STATE

