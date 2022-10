Funeral Service for Priscilla "Prissy" Watts, 62 of Spiro, Oklahoma will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma with her nephew, Tracy Tedder and Chaplain Scott Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Oklahoma under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma.

