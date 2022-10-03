Read full article on original website
Local charities providing aid to Hurricane Ian survivors
SHREVEPORT, La. - As they struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian, Florida residents are getting help from the ArkLaTex. Judah 1 has already sent a half dozen 18-Wheelers filled with water, cleaning supplies and hygiene times to Florida. Saturday morning, they sent a small plane filled with even more supplies.
Economist: 'Basket full of good news" for northwest Louisiana four-parish area
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and...
Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
Capt. Ron's passenger goes into space
KARNACK, La. - A northeast Texas tour company, Capt. Ron's Swamp Tours, recently hosted an out-of-this-world guest. It was cosmonaut Anna Kikina who this week launched into space aboard the SpaceX rocket. She'll spend six months conducting scientific tests aboard the International Space Station. She is the first Russian cosmonaut to ride SpaceX to the ISS.
3 injured in train-truck crash in DeSoto Parish, state police say
KEACHI, La. - A truck driver and a two-man crew on a Union Pacific freight train suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday when an oil field water truck was hit by the train. The accident happened on Kalmback Road off Louisiana Highway 5 south of Keachi in DeSoto Parish. State police...
DA: Case against troopers in Ronald Greene death will go to grand jury this year
The prosecutor handling the Ronald Greene death investigation said he will present the case to a grand jury before the end of 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) More than three years have passed without any criminal charges filed against the Louisiana State Police troopers involved in Ronald Greene’s death,...
Non-profit provides resources to domestic violence survivors
SHREVEPORT, La. - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and a local non-profit organization, Project Celebration, Inc. is providing free resources for survivors across seven parishes. One in three women and one in four men experience some type of domestic violence. Louisiana is in the top of five of most...
State Fair of LA, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority team up for Treasure Hunt
SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure. The lucky person who...
Family Council campaigns against marijuana legalization in Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Family Council Action Committee is organizing a statewide tour opposing the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. The committee is urging Arkansans to vote against Issue 4 in November which would legalize marijuana use for individuals 21 years of age and older. The Family...
Louisiana treasurer divesting $794M from BlackRock investment firm
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has sent a letter to BlackRock, Inc. investment firm CEO Larry Fink saying he will divest all treasury funds from BlackRock. Schroder said $560 million has been removed to date and that a total of $794 million will be removed by year’s end.
