ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Local charities providing aid to Hurricane Ian survivors

SHREVEPORT, La. - As they struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian, Florida residents are getting help from the ArkLaTex. Judah 1 has already sent a half dozen 18-Wheelers filled with water, cleaning supplies and hygiene times to Florida. Saturday morning, they sent a small plane filled with even more supplies.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Capt. Ron's passenger goes into space

KARNACK, La. - A northeast Texas tour company, Capt. Ron's Swamp Tours, recently hosted an out-of-this-world guest. It was cosmonaut Anna Kikina who this week launched into space aboard the SpaceX rocket. She'll spend six months conducting scientific tests aboard the International Space Station. She is the first Russian cosmonaut to ride SpaceX to the ISS.
KARNACK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
KTBS

3 injured in train-truck crash in DeSoto Parish, state police say

KEACHI, La. - A truck driver and a two-man crew on a Union Pacific freight train suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday when an oil field water truck was hit by the train. The accident happened on Kalmback Road off Louisiana Highway 5 south of Keachi in DeSoto Parish. State police...
KEACHI, LA
KTBS

Non-profit provides resources to domestic violence survivors

SHREVEPORT, La. - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and a local non-profit organization, Project Celebration, Inc. is providing free resources for survivors across seven parishes. One in three women and one in four men experience some type of domestic violence. Louisiana is in the top of five of most...
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Grant
Person
Kevin Guthrie
KTBS

Family Council campaigns against marijuana legalization in Ark.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Family Council Action Committee is organizing a statewide tour opposing the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. The committee is urging Arkansans to vote against Issue 4 in November which would legalize marijuana use for individuals 21 years of age and older. The Family...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Louisiana treasurer divesting $794M from BlackRock investment firm

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has sent a letter to BlackRock, Inc. investment firm CEO Larry Fink saying he will divest all treasury funds from BlackRock. Schroder said $560 million has been removed to date and that a total of $794 million will be removed by year’s end.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy