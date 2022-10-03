ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

FinCom’s report for Oct. 25’s special town meeting

“This Warrant contains articles to amend the Municipal and School Budgets, to authorize the Select Board to act on behalf of the town, and to amend the Zoning and General Bylaws and Town Charter. There is very minimal tax impact on this Special Town Meeting Warrant. In addition to the articles, summaries, and Finance Committee recommendations, you will find an appendix with the Ipswich Moderator’s Guide for Town Meeting.”
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Ipswich, MA
Government
City
Ipswich, MA
Tufts Daily

Families face eviction from property near GLX

Five families in Somerville are facing eviction and potential displacement after their home was acquired by landlords seeking to raise rents on a property close to the Green Line Extension. The 182–184 Tremont Street home currently houses primarily Salvadoran and Haitian families, some of whom have lived there for more than 25 years.
SOMERVILLE, MA
wgbh.org

Renters raise the alarm on illegal discrimination

Ellen applied for a Section 8 housing voucher in 2018 because she was having trouble paying the rent for her Malden apartment, where she lives with her two sons. She works part time at a nursing home. A voucher would be a huge help by covering a portion of her rent with government funds, capping the amount she pays at 30% of her income.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Savoie says he would have appreciated a call beforehand

IPSWICH — Ken Savoie, the architect whose recent reappointment to the design review board (DRB) was held up Monday, has said he was “surprised” by the action. “I would have appreciated a call beforehand,” he said. The select board normally handles reappointments to town committees as...
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dougherty
thelocalne.ws

Regional water task force hailed as a breakthrough

DANVERS — A new regional water-resilience task force has been heralded as unprecedented — but so were the droughts of 2016, 2022, and the still-lingering drought of 2022. This year’s drought has been so severe that multiple low-flow records continue to be set in the Ipswich and Parker rivers.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley police log September 25 to October 2, 2022

12:11 a.m. Officer investigation on Central Street. 5:52 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Main Street. 10:35 a.m. Parking violation with a parking ticket issued on Main Street. 11:56 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street. 12:15 p.m. Burglar alarm on Rivers Edge...
ROWLEY, MA
Seacoast Current

Seabrook, NH, Contractor Charged With Larceny for Incomplete Jobs

Police in Newburyport and Marblehead worked to locate and arrest a Seabrook contractor who allegedly accepted large deposits for home improvement jobs that never completed. Robert Merrill, 32, was the subject of a search by police in West Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Haverhill, and North Reading, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King. The warrants go back to 2021.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fincom
thelocalne.ws

Peter Marston obituary

Peter Grant Marston, 87, of Ipswich, husband of Suzanne C. (Shatto) Marston passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born in Boston on February 13, 1935, son of the late Howard and Ruth (Grant) Marston. In Peter’s early years, his family moved from Boston...
IPSWICH, MA
nhbr.com

Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village

Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
SALEM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thelocalne.ws

Like loitering drought, summer water rates to hang on

IPSWICH — The town’s summer water rates, which usually disappear with the swallows, will stay in place for an extra month this year. “It’s a dire situation still,” Vicki Halmen told the select board on Monday of this year’s water supplies. Last week’s update from...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

The ever-changing tradition of Ipswich Illumination

IPSWICH — Add the old, traditional view of Ipswich Illumination’s bonfires to the new, unconventional way of lighting them, and you get archery. Now in its 14th year, Ipswich Illumination has returned with even more to offer the town. Produced by the town of Ipswich and the Essex...
IPSWICH, MA
hot969boston.com

Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts

Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
HINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy