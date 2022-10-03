Read full article on original website
Related
thelocalne.ws
Architect’s opinions and connections hold up re-appointment to design review board
IPSWICH — In most cases, reappointment to a town committee is a straightforward affair. There isn’t much competition, and many are short of members. So the delay of Ken Savoie’s re-appointment to the design review board (DRB) was out of the ordinary. The DRB is an advisory...
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: I would recuse myself for Ethics Commission but not to appease some opponents of Bruni project
The latest letter from James McCarthy and Joyce Kippin requires yet another response. I fully complied with the requirements of the state Conflicts of Interest Law (G.L. c. 268A) by filing a disclosure letter with the town that was date stamped by the town clerk for the board of selectmen and town manager on June 21, 2018.
thelocalne.ws
FinCom’s report for Oct. 25’s special town meeting
“This Warrant contains articles to amend the Municipal and School Budgets, to authorize the Select Board to act on behalf of the town, and to amend the Zoning and General Bylaws and Town Charter. There is very minimal tax impact on this Special Town Meeting Warrant. In addition to the articles, summaries, and Finance Committee recommendations, you will find an appendix with the Ipswich Moderator’s Guide for Town Meeting.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tufts Daily
Families face eviction from property near GLX
Five families in Somerville are facing eviction and potential displacement after their home was acquired by landlords seeking to raise rents on a property close to the Green Line Extension. The 182–184 Tremont Street home currently houses primarily Salvadoran and Haitian families, some of whom have lived there for more than 25 years.
wgbh.org
Renters raise the alarm on illegal discrimination
Ellen applied for a Section 8 housing voucher in 2018 because she was having trouble paying the rent for her Malden apartment, where she lives with her two sons. She works part time at a nursing home. A voucher would be a huge help by covering a portion of her rent with government funds, capping the amount she pays at 30% of her income.
thelocalne.ws
Savoie says he would have appreciated a call beforehand
IPSWICH — Ken Savoie, the architect whose recent reappointment to the design review board (DRB) was held up Monday, has said he was “surprised” by the action. “I would have appreciated a call beforehand,” he said. The select board normally handles reappointments to town committees as...
Boston City Council unanimously approves pay increases for Mayor Wu, councilors
The pay increases are higher than those proposed by Wu over the summer. Many Boston officials will soon see higher salaries after a unanimous vote by the Boston City Council. Among the beneficiaries of the pay increase would be the councilors themselves and Mayor Michelle Wu. The vote was approved...
RELATED PEOPLE
thelocalne.ws
Regional water task force hailed as a breakthrough
DANVERS — A new regional water-resilience task force has been heralded as unprecedented — but so were the droughts of 2016, 2022, and the still-lingering drought of 2022. This year’s drought has been so severe that multiple low-flow records continue to be set in the Ipswich and Parker rivers.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police log September 25 to October 2, 2022
12:11 a.m. Officer investigation on Central Street. 5:52 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Main Street. 10:35 a.m. Parking violation with a parking ticket issued on Main Street. 11:56 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street. 12:15 p.m. Burglar alarm on Rivers Edge...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
Seabrook, NH, Contractor Charged With Larceny for Incomplete Jobs
Police in Newburyport and Marblehead worked to locate and arrest a Seabrook contractor who allegedly accepted large deposits for home improvement jobs that never completed. Robert Merrill, 32, was the subject of a search by police in West Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Haverhill, and North Reading, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King. The warrants go back to 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalne.ws
Care Dimensions receives $5,000 Grant from Institution for savings for grief support programming
NEWBURYPORT – Care Dimensions has received a $5,000 grant from Institution for Savings (IFS) to support the nonprofit’s grief support program. Care Dimensions is the largest hospice and palliative care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts. “Our mission calls us to support patients as well as the...
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
thelocalne.ws
Peter Marston obituary
Peter Grant Marston, 87, of Ipswich, husband of Suzanne C. (Shatto) Marston passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born in Boston on February 13, 1935, son of the late Howard and Ruth (Grant) Marston. In Peter’s early years, his family moved from Boston...
nhbr.com
Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village
Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelocalne.ws
Like loitering drought, summer water rates to hang on
IPSWICH — The town’s summer water rates, which usually disappear with the swallows, will stay in place for an extra month this year. “It’s a dire situation still,” Vicki Halmen told the select board on Monday of this year’s water supplies. Last week’s update from...
thelocalne.ws
Trustees receives a nearly $500,000 National Park service grant for repairs to Castle Hill
BOSTON — The Trustees has received a grant just shy of $500,000 from the National Park Service (NPS) and partner agencies to help fund repairs to the Great House at Castle Hill. Under NPS’ Save America’s Treasures program, the service partnered with the National Endowment for the Arts, the...
thelocalne.ws
The ever-changing tradition of Ipswich Illumination
IPSWICH — Add the old, traditional view of Ipswich Illumination’s bonfires to the new, unconventional way of lighting them, and you get archery. Now in its 14th year, Ipswich Illumination has returned with even more to offer the town. Produced by the town of Ipswich and the Essex...
hot969boston.com
Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts
Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
Comments / 0