“This Warrant contains articles to amend the Municipal and School Budgets, to authorize the Select Board to act on behalf of the town, and to amend the Zoning and General Bylaws and Town Charter. There is very minimal tax impact on this Special Town Meeting Warrant. In addition to the articles, summaries, and Finance Committee recommendations, you will find an appendix with the Ipswich Moderator’s Guide for Town Meeting.”

IPSWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO