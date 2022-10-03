Read full article on original website
NHL
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81
Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
NHL
RELEASE: Dach Assigned to Junior Team
Goaltender Mitchell Weeks has also been released from his amateur tryout. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Colton Dach has been assigned to his junior club and goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been released from his ATO. The current training camp roster has 27 players, including 15 forwards, 10 defensemen...
NHL
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Friday for final preseason home game
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final preseason home game Friday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network and the Red Wings Radio Network. Detroit's original training camp...
NHL
Weegar signs eight-year, $50 million contract with Flames
Defenseman could have become free agent after season, acquired in trade with Panthers on July 22. MacKenzie Weegar signed an eight-year, $50 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Friday that begins next season. It has an average annual value of $6.25 million. The 28-year-old defenseman is in the final...
NHL
VGK To Host NHL & NHLPA Learn To Play Program In Salt Lake City
VEGAS (October 6, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 6, their plans to bring the NHL & NHLPA Learn To Play program to Salt Lake City, beginning January 4, 2023. The announcement comes in conjunction with the team's visit to Salt Lake City to face the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason game tonight at Vivint Arena.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: October 6, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their second game of the week as they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Vivint Arena. Thursday's game is the sixth of seven preseason games for the Golden Knights. It will be played at a neutral site in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NHL
York's Trip to the Phantoms Hopefully A Catalyst For Greater Things
When Cam York was assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, some were taken by surprise. But in doing so, he now has something in common with a distinguished list of Flyers players - Bill Barber and Claude Giroux for starters, along with current Flyers Scott Laughton and Travis Sanheim.
NHL
Roster for Sabres' preseason finale announced
AT&T Sports feed will air on MSG at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres will take part in their final preseason game tonight. The team will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. AT&T Sports' feed of the game will air on MSG. Fans can hear Dan...
NHL
Meruelo Group Appoints Rhuigi Villaseñor as Creative Strategist
Villaseñor through his agency Rheimagine, to oversee creative direction across Coyotes & Iconic Sahara Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Tempe, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that global fashion designer and Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor has partnered with the Meruelo Group as a Creative Strategist through his agency, Rheimagine. Joining for the 2022-2023 season, Villaseñor will be at the helm of exclusive player, team and fan apparel, including a special edition on ice jersey, hoodies, shirts and hats.
NHL
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
NHL
Zegras, others may make trick shots, creative goals regular part of NHL
Ducks center among young players whose showmanship 'comes naturally to them'. Trevor Zegras lit up the NHL last season with not one, but three trick plays that resulted in dazzling goals that went viral. What he has planned for an encore is anyone's guess, including his. "I just come up...
NHL
Tuch's dog gets after pucks at Sabres practice
Golden Retriever Teddy Tuch takes over ice in Buffalo. Forget too many men on the ice, there should be a penalty for not enough dogs on the ice. Alex and Teddy Tuch proved that on Thursday. The Buffalo Sabres forward brought the cutest visitor to practice and the team shared a video of Teddy tearing it up.
NHL
Preseason Recap: Canes Close Out Exhibition Slate With Defeat In Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes skated in their fifth and final tune-up contest Tuesday night, suffering their first and only defeat of the stretch at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres. Three Things. 1) Made It A Game Late. Tuesday morning Rod Brind'Amour acknowledged that the team's preseason finale...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
NHL
The Backcheck: Late goal sinks Bolts in Sunrise
Tampa Bay battled back to erase a two-goal deficit, but allowed the game-winner with just over a minute remaining in regulation. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Tampa Bay Lightning came storming back to overcome a multi-goal deficit, but a late power-play goal by the Florida Panthers sent the Bolts home with a 3-2 loss with one preseason contest remaining.
NHL
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses touring Prague sites, riding scooters with teammates. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks played an exhibition against Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, before opening the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
