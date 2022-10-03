Read full article on original website
Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert about tranquilizer found in drugs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous drug. Authorities say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses where Narcan is ineffective or has required multiple doses. They say it’s associated with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, or “tranq dope.” The drug slows a person’s heart rate, breathing, lowers their blood pressure, and is reportedly appearing in cocaine and heroin. Though not an opioid like heroin and fentanyl, it can compound the effects of them. You will not see an abrupt awakening like you would when administering Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids alone., It’s critical to give the dose though, as Xylazine is often mixed with opioids. Keeping a steady supply of oxygen to the brain is key. Medical officials recommend administering emergency breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It could help restart the lungs even if the person remains unconscious.
Tomatoes in moldy water, hair found in batter, plus 62 satisfactory restaurant inspections
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 18 to 24:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
Cortland County man charged with rape
On July 2nd, the Cortland County Sheriff's Office received a report of a sex crime that occurred on July 1st in Solon, New York.
City of Ithaca wants lawsuit against IPD dismissed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca wants a lawsuit dismissed. The Ithaca Voice reports the city is seeking a dismissal of a lawsuit filed against four members of the Ithaca Police Department. The lawsuit accuses the officers of excessive force and brutality during the arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019.
Propane leak caused food truck explosion at Cortland Pumpkinfest, police say
Cortland, N.Y. — A propane leak has been determined to be the cause of an explosion that blew the roof off a food truck in Cortland Sunday morning, police said. The blast totaled the Deli Bros food truck, Cortland Fire Department Chief Wayne Friedman said Tuesday. A small fire was put out using water cans, he said.
Mental health therapists coming to two Tioga County school districts
SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students in Tioga County are getting more support for mental health. The Spencer-Van Etten and Tioga Central School Districts each plan to hire a mental health therapist. It’ll be a part-time position in Tioga and a full-time telehealth job in Spencer. The districts received grant funding for the therapists.
Ithaca home invasion results in burglar being airlifted
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
Cortland County Legislature to hear tentative ’23 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Cortland County Legislature is coming up tomorrow morning. Legislators will see a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget. They will also set a date for a public hearing on next year’s budget proposal. Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 11...
Tompkins County’s opioid crisis has a face, and a name — my son’s
Julian was working on getting away from hard drugs, an accomplishment he and his parents could all be proud of, but this summer our teen fell victim to tainted street drugs — something that we wouldn’t have chosen, but shouldn’t have harmed him, was laced with fentanyl. He graduated from New Roots Charter School in 2020, and would have turned 20 on September 29th.
Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign
The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman
Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Residents near upcoming Micron plant left in the dark about future of neighborhood
The news of the Micron semiconductor plant coming to White Pine Commerce Park in Onondaga County's Town of Clay generated significant optimism for Central New York's future, but the remaining homeowners on adjacent Burnet Road are stuck in limbo. About three dozen property owners have lived under the threat of...
CNY restaurant that had mouse droppings in food now permanently closed
DeWitt, N.Y. — Storming Crab, a national chain Cajun-style seafood restaurant that had critical violations during an Onondaga County Health Department inspection last month, has permanently closed. The closing notice was posted on a paper sign taped to the front door of the restaurant at 2841 Erie Blvd. E....
Draft resolution requests State to repeal Conceal Carry Improvement Act
(WETM) – The New York State Conceal Carry Improvement Act is getting opposition from municipal government. Schuyler County is now joining Steuben County and a host of other counties across the state in opposition of the stringent requirements imposed by the new law. Attorney Steven Getman states “The ink was not even dry in the […]
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
Central NY student charged with making threat of mass harm, police say
Verona, N.Y. - A Madison County student has been arrested after authorities say he made a threat on a school bus Friday. Around 3:20 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threat on a bus from the Madison Oneida BOCES at 4937 Spring Road, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page Monday.
