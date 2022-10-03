ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i100rocks.com

Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert about tranquilizer found in drugs

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous drug. Authorities say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses where Narcan is ineffective or has required multiple doses. They say it’s associated with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, or “tranq dope.” The drug slows a person’s heart rate, breathing, lowers their blood pressure, and is reportedly appearing in cocaine and heroin. Though not an opioid like heroin and fentanyl, it can compound the effects of them. You will not see an abrupt awakening like you would when administering Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids alone., It’s critical to give the dose though, as Xylazine is often mixed with opioids. Keeping a steady supply of oxygen to the brain is key. Medical officials recommend administering emergency breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It could help restart the lungs even if the person remains unconscious.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
Ithaca, NY
Government
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Tompkins County, NY
i100rocks.com

City of Ithaca wants lawsuit against IPD dismissed

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca wants a lawsuit dismissed. The Ithaca Voice reports the city is seeking a dismissal of a lawsuit filed against four members of the Ithaca Police Department. The lawsuit accuses the officers of excessive force and brutality during the arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019.
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Mental health therapists coming to two Tioga County school districts

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students in Tioga County are getting more support for mental health. The Spencer-Van Etten and Tioga Central School Districts each plan to hire a mental health therapist. It’ll be a part-time position in Tioga and a full-time telehealth job in Spencer. The districts received grant funding for the therapists.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Dog#Environmental Health#Upper Buttermilk Falls#The Health Department
i100rocks.com

Cortland County Legislature to hear tentative ’23 budget

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Cortland County Legislature is coming up tomorrow morning. Legislators will see a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget. They will also set a date for a public hearing on next year’s budget proposal. Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 11...
CORTLAND, NY
14850.com

Tompkins County’s opioid crisis has a face, and a name — my son’s

Julian was working on getting away from hard drugs, an accomplishment he and his parents could all be proud of, but this summer our teen fell victim to tainted street drugs — something that we wouldn’t have chosen, but shouldn’t have harmed him, was laced with fentanyl. He graduated from New Roots Charter School in 2020, and would have turned 20 on September 29th.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign

The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman

Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
MILLPORT, NY
i100rocks.com

Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy