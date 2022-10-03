Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker all out for Sixers vs. Nets

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

NEW YORK–The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their preseason schedule on Monday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. This will give them an opportunity to get out there and get a few tune-ups in before the real games start on Oct. 18.

However, the Sixers will be without three starters and a key bench player in this one.

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and PJ Tucker are all out for the matchup with the Nets on Monday. This is due to regular maintenance and there are no injuries with any of those three.

Danuel House Jr. is also out for this one due to a stiff neck. He took an elbow from Embiid during training camp in Charleston, SC.

On the Brooklyn side, this marks the official debut of Ben Simmons. The former Sixers All-Star will be a starter alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Nic Claxton as they also look to contend for a title.

Tipoff from the Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBATV.