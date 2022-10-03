Read full article on original website
RideApart
Joan Mir Will Return To The MotoGP Grid For The Australian GP
The Suzuki MotoGP team may be calling it quits after the 2022 season, but 2020 MotoGP World Champion Joan Mir isn’t throwing in the towel. With just three races left, the Spanish rider will attempt to rejoin the grid at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix. Mir has missed the...
RideApart
British Superbike: Chrissy Rouse Dies After Donnington Park Crash
British Superbike (BSB) rider Chrissy Rouse reached the top of the Stock 1000 mountain when he wrestled the 2020 Championship away from his competitors. The Crowe Performance rider finished 26 points ahead of the field, winning two races and notching seven podiums in the process. Rouse reunited with the Crowe...
RideApart
Latin America MiniGP And Talent Cup Join Dorna’s Road To MotoGP
In 2021, MotoGP organizer Dorna Sports announced FIM MiniGP World Series. The race series not only marked the first step in MotoGP’s feeder system, but further expanded the program’s reach into Europe, Asia, and North America. One notable region remained absent, though—Latin America. In 2023, Dorna will fill that void with the Latin America MiniGP and Talent Cup.
RideApart
Ducati World Première 2023 Episode Four Postponed To A Future Date
Ducati’s World Première 2023 season kicked off on September 2, 2022. At the time of writing, we’ve seen three of the seven new machines that the team from Bologna are excited to reveal to us all this time around. First came the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Limited Edition...
RideApart
Honda Releases Redesigned Forza 350 Maxi-Scooter In Thailand
As much as we love Honda for its performance-oriented machines such as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Africa-Twin, the Japanese motorbike manufacturer has made it to the top of the industry largely thanks to its small-displacement commuters that account for the majority of its sales. In Asia, models like the ADV 150 and PCX 160 are very popular. Moving up the ladder, the Forza 350 maxi-scoot presents itself with incredible value, too.
