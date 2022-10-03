Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 Cubs final season grades
Sixty-four men played for the Chicago Cubs this year, five short of the franchise (and MLB) record the team set last year. I am certain you don’t want, or need, to see grades for all 64 men who wore the blue pinstripes in 2022. So I’m limiting this to the 28 players who were on the active roster at the end of this season, plus a handful of others who played significant roles, some of whom will be back next year.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs on Closing Day, Part 3
Last of 3 posts about notable season-ending games that the Cubs have played during their long history. The Cubs led the East Division by 8.5 games on June 29, 1973, with a record of 47-31. Then they won only 29 of their next 80 games. Going into the final weekend...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ curtains for certain
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Well, the Cubs ran away with that game, and that’s a positive to take...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Senior Circuit predictions
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the groovy get-together for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. There’s a chill in the air on this crisp October night, so come on in and listen to some hot music and hot talk. Please let us check your coat for you. There are still a few tables left. No cover charge tonight. Bring your own beverage.
Cubs in season series
Cubs in season series
The Cubs went 6-0 against the Phillies in 2022. You may have heard that it was just the third time they were unbeaten in the regular season in at least 6 games against any opponent. They were 6-0 vs. the Braves in 2008 and 7-0 vs. the Mets in 2015.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs 15, Reds 2: Zach McKinstry, David Bote and Franmil Reyes go deep in this laugher to end the year
It seems like a very long time ago when the Cubs defeated the Brewers 5-4 at Wrigley Field in the 2022 season opener, but in reality, that was just short of six months ago, the length of a normal baseball season. Wednesday, on a lovely October afternoon that spilled into...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: It’s time for some roster decisions
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the end-of-the-season after-party for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad to see you stop in this evening for our end of the year celebration. We’re celebrating whether the season was worth celebrating or not. The big thing is that we got through it. Together. We still have a few tables left in the front. There’s no cover charge and the dress code is casual. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, October 7
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: A playoff preview
The regular season is over and the playoffs start in a few hours. Here’s a preview of the playoffs from ESPN dot com with important details and the strengths and weaknesses of each team. Fangraphs has a preview of all four wild card series:. David Schoenfield makes the argument...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Season's end numbers-palooza
This post contains a wide range of data about the Cubs' 2022 season. Some are new. Some are final numbers for data that I have included regularly in my comments on Al Yellon's game previews. Because the data were formatted for the comments, that is how they are presented here,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 162
All’s well that ends well, right? That probably doesn’t work here. But, I’m certainly glad this season ended with a win, and an emphatic one at that. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t mean anything. Not losing 90, winning more than last year, none of it actually means anything. Nothing you can hang your hat on anyway.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Reds 3, Cubs 2: No offense, but...
After pounding the Cincinnati Reds all over Wrigley Field this past weekend — three wins with 16 runs and 23 hits recorded — the Cubs appear to have left their proverbial hitting shoes in Chicago. They’ve had just five hits in two games against the very same Reds...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Countdown to Cubs 2023 Opening Day
The Cubs will open the 2023 season Thursday, March 30 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CT. This handy clock will remind you how much time remains before that date and time.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Reflections on the Cubs’ 2022 season
One thing I think many have forgotten about the 2022 baseball season is how close we came to losing it — all of it. When the lockout suddenly ended March 10, we were probably only a day or so away from Rob Manfred announcing that more games were going to be “removed from the schedule” — note, he was very careful to not say “cancelled.” As it was, a week’s worth of games had to be rescheduled once the lockout did end, which is why the season ended yesterday instead of this past Sunday. If another week’s worth of games had been “removed,” that would have been subject to more MLB/MLBPA negotiations, because players would have wanted to be paid for 162 games while owners wouldn’t have wanted to do that, and...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Three up, three down: An update on the Cubs, October 3 edition
This will be the final edition of “Three up, three down” for this season. After the season’s over I’ll post some thoughts about how it went, and then separately, my usual final season grades for Cubs players. Three up. Seiya Suzuki is finishing strong. Suzuki got...
