ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2022 Cubs final season grades

Sixty-four men played for the Chicago Cubs this year, five short of the franchise (and MLB) record the team set last year. I am certain you don’t want, or need, to see grades for all 64 men who wore the blue pinstripes in 2022. So I’m limiting this to the 28 players who were on the active roster at the end of this season, plus a handful of others who played significant roles, some of whom will be back next year.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs on Closing Day, Part 3

Last of 3 posts about notable season-ending games that the Cubs have played during their long history. The Cubs led the East Division by 8.5 games on June 29, 1973, with a record of 47-31. Then they won only 29 of their next 80 games. Going into the final weekend...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ curtains for certain

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Well, the Cubs ran away with that game, and that’s a positive to take...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Senior Circuit predictions

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the groovy get-together for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. There’s a chill in the air on this crisp October night, so come on in and listen to some hot music and hot talk. Please let us check your coat for you. There are still a few tables left. No cover charge tonight. Bring your own beverage.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs in season series

The Cubs went 6-0 against the Phillies in 2022. You may have heard that it was just the third time they were unbeaten in the regular season in at least 6 games against any opponent. They were 6-0 vs. the Braves in 2008 and 7-0 vs. the Mets in 2015.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: It’s time for some roster decisions

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the end-of-the-season after-party for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad to see you stop in this evening for our end of the year celebration. We’re celebrating whether the season was worth celebrating or not. The big thing is that we got through it. Together. We still have a few tables left in the front. There’s no cover charge and the dress code is casual. Bring your own beverage.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, October 7

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: A playoff preview

The regular season is over and the playoffs start in a few hours. Here’s a preview of the playoffs from ESPN dot com with important details and the strengths and weaknesses of each team. Fangraphs has a preview of all four wild card series:. David Schoenfield makes the argument...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Season's end numbers-palooza

This post contains a wide range of data about the Cubs' 2022 season. Some are new. Some are final numbers for data that I have included regularly in my comments on Al Yellon's game previews. Because the data were formatted for the comments, that is how they are presented here,...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 162

All’s well that ends well, right? That probably doesn’t work here. But, I’m certainly glad this season ended with a win, and an emphatic one at that. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t mean anything. Not losing 90, winning more than last year, none of it actually means anything. Nothing you can hang your hat on anyway.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Reds 3, Cubs 2: No offense, but...

After pounding the Cincinnati Reds all over Wrigley Field this past weekend — three wins with 16 runs and 23 hits recorded — the Cubs appear to have left their proverbial hitting shoes in Chicago. They’ve had just five hits in two games against the very same Reds...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#Chicago Cubs#Mlb#Red Sox#Mets
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Countdown to Cubs 2023 Opening Day

The Cubs will open the 2023 season Thursday, March 30 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CT. This handy clock will remind you how much time remains before that date and time.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Reflections on the Cubs’ 2022 season

One thing I think many have forgotten about the 2022 baseball season is how close we came to losing it — all of it. When the lockout suddenly ended March 10, we were probably only a day or so away from Rob Manfred announcing that more games were going to be “removed from the schedule” — note, he was very careful to not say “cancelled.” As it was, a week’s worth of games had to be rescheduled once the lockout did end, which is why the season ended yesterday instead of this past Sunday. If another week’s worth of games had been “removed,” that would have been subject to more MLB/MLBPA negotiations, because players would have wanted to be paid for 162 games while owners wouldn’t have wanted to do that, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Three up, three down: An update on the Cubs, October 3 edition

This will be the final edition of “Three up, three down” for this season. After the season’s over I’ll post some thoughts about how it went, and then separately, my usual final season grades for Cubs players. Three up. Seiya Suzuki is finishing strong. Suzuki got...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy