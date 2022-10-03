Read full article on original website
Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
Uncle Of Ex-WWE Star Paige Dies During Charity Boxing Match
The uncle of former WWE star Saraya “Paige” Bevis has passed away during a charity boxing match in the United Kingdom. On Sunday, October 2, medics were called to the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Performance Centre in Norfolk, owned by Ricky Knight — whose family, including daughter Saraya, were the subjects of the 2019 film “Fighting with My Family.”
WWE・
Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Title W/ Rare Buggy Choke Submission
MMA fighter Pavel Pahomenko secured a rare submission method against Pavel Masalski at BFC 69 on Saturday. Pahomenko and Masalski matched up for the vacant Belarusian Fight Championship light heavyweight title at BFC 69 on Saturday. The fight featured an exponential experience difference in favor of Masalski in their main event title bout.
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Front Kick KO That Mirrors Chandler
MMA fighter Gusein Khalikhov reminded fans of Michael Chandler‘s front kick knockout with a similar finish of his own at Open FC 24. Khalikhov faced Belek Aliev in a bantamweight matchup at Open FC 24 on Saturday in Barnaul, RU. The two fighters opened up the main card of the event that featured two OFC titles on the line.
Maximov: White Was “Lame” For Making A Scene At Diaz Presser
Middleweight Nick Maximov has given his assessment of the canceled UFC 279 press conference, suggesting that the way in which the promotion and Dana White blew things out of proportion was “lame.”. Nearly a month ago, fans witnessed one of the more eventful pay-per-view fight weeks in recent memory....
Watch: McGregor Drops Sparring Partner, Twitter Reacts
The MMA community has reacted after footage emerged that shows former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor dropping a sparring partner in the gym. Currently, McGregor is on the sidelines following a nasty injury suffered last July. After returning in 2021 for his most active year since 2016, the Irishman went on to drop a pair of TKOs to rival Dustin Poirier.
Kayla Harrison Reacts To The PFL Adding Aspen Ladd
Two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison has given her first thoughts on the PFL signing former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd. The PFL signed Ladd just days after the UFC parted ways with the female fighter following her recent weight miss ahead of UFC Vegas 60. She was to face Sara McMann in a bantamweight matchup before weighing in two pounds over the limit, forcing the UFC to cancel the fight.
Stipe Miocic Becomes Part Owner Of A Pizza Restaurant
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has a new business venture. It has been a while since fans have seen former champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC Octagon. Miocic last fought in March of 2021 when he lost his title to reigning champion Francis Ngannou. Miocic has not been in a rush to return to the cage since that fight although there have been rumors of a return from time to time. The former champ has plenty going on outside the cage that rushing to get back in without good reason may not be high on his list.
Jake Paul Provides Estimate For October 29 PPV Numbers
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has high expectations for his upcoming pay-per-view headliner versus former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. After seeing his hopes to add the name of a seasoned professional pugilist to his record fall away with a pair of canceled matchups with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., Paul is set to share the ring with another MMA veteran.
Smith Reveals Serious Health Issues During Injury Recovery
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has gone into detail about the serious health issues he’s been combatting alongside his recovery from injury. Smith, the #5-ranked 205lber on MMA’s biggest stage, entered 2022 on a three-fight win streak after rebounding from crushing setbacks against Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakić.
Gaethje On McGregor Bout: ‘I Don’t Want To Face PED Users’
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has spoken about a long-awaited matchup with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who has been on the sidelines for over a year recovering from the broken leg he suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has appeared to significantly bulk up in recent times.
Conor McGregor Makes Bold Claim About His MMA Comeback
Every day that passes is another closer to the return of Conor McGregor. The biggest star in MMA, McGregor has not fought since suffering a brutal injury in his third bout with Dustin Poirier, more than a year ago. While it is understandable that he would want to take his time in returning to action after what was one of the nastiest leg injuries seen in combat sports, he has provided some updates along the way to show that he has been healing well and is making strides towards being able to compete again.
O’Malley Explains Why Detractors Still Want Him To Beat Yan
If you say you want Petr Yan to beat Sean O’Malley up at UFC 280, you’re lying — according to “Sugar.”. Later this month, O’Malley will have a massive opportunity to advance his ambitions on MMA’s biggest stage. In 2021, the Montana native recorded...
McGregor Says He Was “Simply Acting” During Bisping Feud
Tensions between Conor McGregor and former middleweight champion turned commentator Michael Bisping have turned in an unexpected direction. McGregor and Bisping have gone back and forth over the last week after McGregor mocked Bisping’s acting career. He claimed that other MMA fighters and personalities, including Bisping, have attempted to copycat his success in the film industry.
O’Malley Details Why He’s Excited For UFC 280 Press Conference
As well as the fight itself, UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley is looking forward to staring across from upcoming opponent Petr Yan during fight week. Later this month, the MMA leader will head back to Abu Dhabi for a truly blockbuster pay-per-view event. As well as the lightweight and bantamweight titles being on the line at the top of the card, a number of intriguing matchups will take place below, one of which sees a former champion collide with one of the promotion’s fastest-rising stars.
Cormier Addresses Rumors Of Brock Lesnar WWE Clash
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has addressed reports that suggest he could be set to share the WWE ring with Brock Lesnar. This week, lifelong professional wrestling fan Cormier appeared on WWE programming for the very first time. His video promo on Raw came days after it was revealed that he’ll be serving as the special guest referee for the match between Seth Rollins and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this weekend in Philadelphia.
WWE・
Aspen Ladd Signs With PFL, Weight Class Revealed
Former high-ranked UFC women’s bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Last week, Ladd was released from her contract with the UFC following the latest of a number of issues on the scale. As was the case with a planned bout against Macy Chiasson last October, Ladd’s scheduled appearance at UFC Vegas 60 last month fell through following a two-pound weight miss.
O’Malley Describes Feeling Of Being Underdog For The First Time
Sean O’Malley has spoken to DC on heading into uncharted waters, as an underdog in his UFC 280 bout with Petr Yan. The rainbow-haired sensation has been critiqued in the past for fighting against combatants perceived to be below his own station. At UFC 280, though, the tide has now turned. Fans are quick to now info “Suga” that Petr Yan is a step too far, too soon for O’Malley.
Photo: ONE Fighter Shows Off Brutal Hand Break After KO Shot
ONE Championship middleweight fighter Zebaztian Kadestam earned one of the biggest knockouts of his career but left the cage with a nasty injury. Kadestam battled Iuri Lapicus in a middleweight matchup at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August. He earned a 57-second knockout in one of the biggest highlights of the card.
Chandler Praises USADA In Light Of McGregor Reports
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has praised the United States Anti-Doping Agency in light of some troubling reports surrounding Conor McGregor. Last July, McGregor suffered his second defeat of the year against rival Dustin Poirier. While the January clash saw him knocked out for the very first time, the pair’s second collision in 2021 ended in disaster for the Irishman.
