Two NH National Guard Units To Deploy to Southern Border
CONCORD – Today, Governor Chris Sununu will attend and deliver remarks at a New Hampshire National Guard Deployment ceremony, where two units will be deployed to the southern border. The humanitarian crisis at the southern border affects New Hampshire and all 50 states, and the state will always step...
Portsmouth Firm To Negotiate Cyberattacks for N.H. in Thief’s Native Tongue
A Portsmouth firm will perform cybersecurity negotiations in Chinese and Russian for the state, among other languages, and pay cyber ransom in cryptocurrency with a stockpile readily available under a contract unanimously approved this week by the state’s Executive Council. Time is of the essence when a system is...
From avid skier to ‘Super Lawyer’
Dick Samuels’ contributions to New Hampshire as an attorney with McLane Middleton can be credited to skiing. Samuels earned his bachelor of arts degree from Union College in New York and a master of arts from Duke University in North Carolina. Then, he hit the slopes. “After college I...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
GOP Blames Dems for High Fuel, Electric Prices; Then Dems Blame GOP, Then Speaker Blasts Dems
CONCORD – Top House Republicans explained their support for two new state fuel and electric assistance programs at a news conference Thursday and blamed the problem of high heat and electric prices on the Democrats in Washington. They urged voters on Nov. 8 to choose Republicans up and down...
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
Another shift for Bolduc on 2020 election
Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the GOP nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position.
Injured hiker who had to crawl up trail is carried 2 miles by rescuers, NH officials say
A woman was rescued after she was hurt while hiking in New Hampshire, state officials said. The 34-year-old avid hiker was embarking on a solo three-day trip and injured her ankle Monday, Oct. 3 after reaching the top of Mt. Chocorua, a 3,490-foot summit in the White Mountains, according to a release from the state’s Fish and Game Department.
Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
‘Climate Refugee’ Adolphe Bernotas Copes With Ian Aftermath in North Port, Fla.
Adolphe Bernotas is a retired Associated Press reporter. He and his wife Marguerite split their time between Florida and Concord, N.H. They have many New Hampshire friends rooting for them, including all of us at InDepthNH.org. Now that the roof is covered with the familiar blue tarp, we can sleep...
Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington
Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups Updated: 5 hours ago. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are reminding women to get...
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
Camera in Upper Valley captures apparent sight of feral hog
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her Plainfield backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so this...
Ex-New Hampshire real estate broker sued over alleged embezzlement
A former real estate broker is being sued by his former partner for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000 from two Meredith realty companies. Walker G Harman Sr. of Dallas, Texas, alleges Robert Wichland, his New Hampshire partner at Bayside Rentals LLC and Bayside Realty LLC, embezzled money for years and was enabled by his accountant and friend, Richard Pendergast, another New Hampshire resident, according to the complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord by his son, Walker G Harman Jr., a New York attorney, with local counsel Benjamin T. King of Douglas Leonard & Garvey in Concord.
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
New Solid Waste Plan Does Not Satisfy DES Skeptics
CONCORD — The state’s newly released 10-year solid waste management plan — the first update since 2003 — appears not to have swayed the opinions of those who submitted testimony disparaging an early draft of the plan released last May. During the public comment period ending...
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
NH officials may start levying criminal charges after risky hiker rescues
“It’s a little wake-up call,” one New Hampshire Fish and Game Department official said. They walked into Franconia Notch State Park the afternoon of June 11 without equipment, proper footwear, or even an idea of where they were going. Lowell resident Jason Feierstin, 22, and Windsor, New Hampshire...
Legislators Hear Concerns About Medical Malpractice Following Globe Spotlight Story
CONCORD – The public’s right to know about medical malpractice complaints is now under the microscope at the State House as lawmakers look to improve transparency and protect the public from adverse outcomes with legislation next year. A report for legislators is due in November. On Monday, a...
