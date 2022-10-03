ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epsom, NH

nhbr.com

From avid skier to ‘Super Lawyer’

Dick Samuels’ contributions to New Hampshire as an attorney with McLane Middleton can be credited to skiing. Samuels earned his bachelor of arts degree from Union College in New York and a master of arts from Duke University in North Carolina. Then, he hit the slopes. “After college I...
MANCHESTER, NH
Pembroke, NH
Epsom, NH
Pembroke, NH
Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
Chris Sununu
whdh.com

Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
WOBURN, MA
WCAX

Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington

Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups Updated: 5 hours ago. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are reminding women to get...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
#National Guard#Immigration Policy#Border Patrol#Command And Control#Mexican#The Us Dept Of Defense
WMUR.com

Camera in Upper Valley captures apparent sight of feral hog

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her Plainfield backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so this...
PLAINFIELD, NH
nhbr.com

Ex-New Hampshire real estate broker sued over alleged embezzlement

A former real estate broker is being sued by his former partner for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000 from two Meredith realty companies. Walker G Harman Sr. of Dallas, Texas, alleges Robert Wichland, his New Hampshire partner at Bayside Rentals LLC and Bayside Realty LLC, embezzled money for years and was enabled by his accountant and friend, Richard Pendergast, another New Hampshire resident, according to the complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord by his son, Walker G Harman Jr., a New York attorney, with local counsel Benjamin T. King of Douglas Leonard & Garvey in Concord.
DALLAS, TX
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston

NH officials may start levying criminal charges after risky hiker rescues

“It’s a little wake-up call,” one New Hampshire Fish and Game Department official said. They walked into Franconia Notch State Park the afternoon of June 11 without equipment, proper footwear, or even an idea of where they were going. Lowell resident Jason Feierstin, 22, and Windsor, New Hampshire...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
