Killeen, TX

KWTX

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies in Harker Heights shooting, suspect arrested

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a shooting in Harker Heights, while the suspect is in custody. Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the business parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man later succumbed to his injuries.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
US105

Funerals For Five McGregor, Texas Shooting Victims Announced

A shooting in McGregor, Texas last week left five dead, with the gunman currently in the hospital suffering from injuries after getting into a shootout with law enforcement. Both the victims names and plans for their memorials for those wishing to say goodbye have now been released. Summary Of Events.
MCGREGOR, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday. Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD searching for deadly hit-and-run driver

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after being struck by two vehicles on Fort Hood Street in Killeen. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:12 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 10:22 p.m.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD confirms no threat at Shoemaker High School

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that there is no lockdown at any of its campuses. The district said in a release on Wednesday morning that social media rumors have insighted fear within the community once again – but these statements are not true.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Fort Hood street in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are asking for information regarding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened on Sunday, October 2, at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police officers located an unconscious man lying in the roadway and he was pronounced...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Fluid leak causes delays in Temple I-35 traffic

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fluid leak on Intestate 35 caused traffic delays in Temple Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed on I-35 northbound – from Exit #301 to Exit #302. A piece of equipment being transported by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Avenue, causing the fluid leak.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

