Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadband to Seven Tribal Communities in Alaska
BETHEL, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- More than 2,300 rural Alaskans in seven communities along the Kuskokwim River will receive affordable, high-speed internet for the first time thanks to a tribal broadband grant funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005977/en/ The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project. Photo: Calista Corporation
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
IFLScience
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
Bear Attacks Alaska Boy, 9, As He Hunts for Moose
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.
sciencealert.com
There's Trouble Bubbling Up in Newly Formed Alaskan Lakes, And Scientists Are Worried
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire
Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime
What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
Supreme Court allows defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to proceed
Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Lindell's attempt to block the case.
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
USFWS Expands Hunting and Fishing on 18 National Wildlife Refuges—and Eyes Lead Bans
If you’re having trouble finding a place to hunt or fish or if your favorite public spot has gotten a little too crowded in recent years, the latest news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) could be a boon—depending on where you live. On Thursday, the agency announced new hunting and fishing opportunities at 18 national wildlife refuges on approximately 38,000 acres nationwide.
Two Russians Fleeing Military Service Detained After Boating to Alaska
Two Russians, discovered near Gambell on St. Lawrence Island just 40 miles from the Russian coast on Tuesday, are now being held by federal authorities in Anchorage, according to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Department of Homeland Security is working in conjunction with Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to determine whether or not the foreign nationals will be allowed admission to the United States given the current heightened tension with Russia, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) said in a statement. “We don’t anticipate a continual stream of individuals or a flotilla of individuals. We have no indication that’s going to happen, so this may be a one-off,” said Dunleavy during a Wednesday press conference. The two men told villagers that they were escaping the Russian military, and had departed from Egvekinot, Russia, which is about 300 miles across the ocean.Read it at Alaska NewsSource
TVGuide.com
Hillary Swank Reveals Why She Was 'Consumed' by the Inspiration for Alaska Daily
In 2015, Tom McCarthy's film Spotlight received widespread praise. The director is back with another project that has journalists at its center—though it's a TV series instead of a movie. And instead of following The Boston Globe, this show follows the reporters and editors at the fictional Alaska Daily.
Native Americans’ decades-long struggle for control over sacred lands is making progress
Who should manage public land that is sacred to Native Americans? That is the question that the United States government and some states hope recent policy changes will address by giving Indigenous people greater input into managing such land. Co-management, as the policy is called, might alleviate the friction that emerges when sacred landscapes are […] The post Native Americans’ decades-long struggle for control over sacred lands is making progress appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools
At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
France 24
Alaska's finest and fattest compete for coveted Fat Bear title
IN THE PRESS – Tuesday, October 4: We bring you reactions from the illustrated press to ongoing protests in Iran after the death of a woman in custody of the morality police. Also, The New York Times looks at a damning report which has found systemic sexual and physical abuse in US women's soccer. The satirical paper The Onion files a very real legal claim with the US Supreme Court in defence of parody. Finally, it's fat bear week: your chance to vote on Alaska's fattest bear!
msn.com
The wonderment of Yellowstone National Park in images
Slide 1 of 51: It's not always easy to just pack up the camper and head out to the great national parks across the United States. In fact, we don't own a camper—so we're relying on some of the beautiful photography over the years to guide us on a little series of e-hikes (if you will) through the national treasures. First up is Yellowstone, the first national park and possibly the greatest in the entire world. Geothermal spectacles, elevation changes highlighted by scenic landscapes, wildlife— the massive size of the park and its openness is quite a scene to behold.
Ranked-choice voting: Will it lead to Sarah Palin’s political comeback?
Will ranked-choice voting turn Alaska’s House seat back from blue to red?
