Westmoreland County, PA

Arona Road traffic and crashes have residents concerned

By Ross Guidotti
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Arona Road traffic and crashes have Westmoreland County residents concerned 02:46

GREENSBURG,  Pa. (KDKA) — Arona Road in Westmoreland County isn't very long, but it's beginning to get a reputation as a dangerous road for those living and traveling along it.

The road is all of 5.1 miles long, and Danny Rosenberry knows all about its perils.

"It's terrible," Rosenberry said.

Rosenberry's busy New Stanton tire business and home are on Arona Road.

"I've probably been here 30 years and seen at least a dozen wrecks," he said.

In fact, one of the most recent was a fatal head-on collision on Sept. 21 that took the life of a 73-year-old woman from Smock, Pennsylvania.

"There are a lot of trucks, more trucks now than there ever was," Rosenberry said.

There are two possible reasons for that. First, truckers and other motorists trying to avoid the Pennsylvania Turnpike toll as Arona Road parallels the Pennsylvania Turnpike between New Stanton and Irwin, plus heavy traffic to and from the future Amazon warehouse site on Arona Road.

"It's just out of hand," Rosenberry said.

And while there've been five fatal crashes in the last half-decade along Arona Road and potentially more traffic, state police say they patrol the road on a regular basis.

"We will go to those areas to do enforcement for speed, stop signs at an intersection, whatever the violation seems to be happening more often," trooper Stephen Limani said.

"The number one problem we have is people are not obeying the posted speed limit signs," he added.

Pa. State Police investigating Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The outbound lanes of the Parkway East are currently closed due to a deadly crash involving a tractor trailer and a bucket truck. State Police tell KDKA that the crash occurred around 3 a.m. just past the Oakland exit of I-376.One individual was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time. KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed first responders attending to a man on the bike trail below the Parkway.Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time. State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash

A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
Cause of T car derailment in Dormont under investigation

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit is investigating what caused a T car to derail in the South Hills Wednesday morning.A spokesperson for the agency said a light-rail vehicle partially derailed from the Red Line tracks in Dormont around 10 a.m. near Kelton Avenue. No one was hurt.Crews worked to place the rail car back on track and the Red Line reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Regional Transit said. On Twitter, the agency said residual delays are expected for the next half hour or so while cars get back on their regular schedules. Pittsburgh Regional Transit ran bus and rail shuttles in the Dormont area while crews worked. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
Vehicle catches fire following deadly crash in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle caught fire following a deadly crash in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 217 near Gray Station Road. The coroner identified the man killed in the crash as 36-year-old Christopher Howe of Blairsville. Police said...
DERRY, PA
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity." 
WEXFORD, PA
10 sent to hospital after fire at Ross Township apartment building

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews responded to a massive fire at an apartment building in Ross Township.Crews were called Thursday night to the Highlands At Chapel Hill apartment building. Seven residents and three firefighters were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, officials told KDKA-TV. Five other firefighters were treated at the scene.Investigators believe the five-alarm fire may have started in the basement and filled the building with heavy smoke. More than 100 first responders were at the scene. All 80 residents were displaced.Multiple cats were also rescued from the fire, though two cats died in the blaze.The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced. "This fire has affected all 80 units of the building & we're prepared to meet emergent needs (shelter, clothing, food) as well as comfort and care to all in need," the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania tweeted. A nearby church has opened its doors for a reunification center for residents. The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
One person killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The westbound lanes of the Turnpike are currently closed between Gibsonia and Cranberry Township. State Police tell KDKA that a crash occurred overnight between the Butler Valley exit and the Cranberry exit. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has died.State Police say that there is no timeframe on when the roadway will reopen.Traffic is being detoured via Route 8 and Route 228. 
GIBSONIA, PA
Police: Man gets on school bus in Butler City to break up fight

BUTLER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A man got on a school bus on Thursday in Butler City and started swearing at students and making threats, officials say.The driver, with the Butler Area School District, called the police around 7 a.m. near Lincoln and Center avenues.The driver had to ask the man several times to get off the bus before he finally exited. Surveillance video helped police identify the man, who they now believe got on the bus to break up a fight among students.Police say they'll continue to monitor bus traffic in the mornings and evenings. 
BUTLER, PA
