ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Pittsburgh family that recently moved to Fort Myers recounts Hurricane Ian

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZlqe_0iKddQ5t00

Pittsburgh family that recently moved to Fort Myers recounts Hurricane Ian and aftermath 01:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh family that relocated to Fort Myers, Florida several years ago said they escaped the worst from Hurricane Ian, but the devastation they've seen is unbelievable.

KDKA's Jon Delano has known Bill and Louanne Davis for nearly 30 years. They were longtime residents of the South Hills before moving to Fort Myers.

Late Wednesday just before Ian struck, Louanne Davis sent an email saying they were hunkering down and then for several days, KDKA's Jon Delano heard nothing.

"This was one of the worst things I've seen in my life," Bill Davis told KDKA's Jon Delano on Monday.

The Davis family is just getting in touch after the hurricane struck late Wednesday night.

"The power's coming back on sporadically," says Bill Davis. "There's no water that you can drink, so we have to go get water."

"People have been getting up a 3 a.m. in the morning to try to get in line for gas," he added.

Bill Davis admits they are the lucky ones.

"We had a lot of damage, but it was never life-threatening damage for us. But I know people in Fort Myers Beach. There's been deaths, finding bodies floating the water, and there's still thousands unaccounted for," he says.

Bill Davis lost a car in flooded waters, a carport, and lots of downed trees, but his area, about 10 minutes from the coast, survived the rain and winds of 144 miles per hour.

"Our buildings are newer buildings. They were built with all the latest hurricane codes, hurricane windows," says Bill Davis.

As for criticism of local officials about warnings, he says the storm was unpredictable and many in Florida won't leave their homes.

"The Lee County Sheriff's Department and all their communications were great. They were telling everybody, 'Look, this is a big storm. You need to get out of here, especially in the coastal areas,'" Bill Davis said.

He says it will take years to bring the whole region back, but right now, people are just thankful to be alive.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

'It was like a wall of water coming over the whole island': New Kensington man describes sheltering in his Steelers bar on Sanibel Island when Hurricane Ian made landfall

PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
SANIBEL, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report searches for solution to Pittsburgh's lack of public restrooms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association is searching for a solution to the city's lack of public restrooms.  The association partnered with Point Park University on a study to solve the problem and shared their findings during a public forum Thursday.They came up with ideas like opening city parking garage restrooms or even permanent or semi-permanent restrooms called Portland Loos.Those involved with the study say these are both strong possibilities that would improve the viability of downtown, though funding presents the biggest challenge when it comes to making improvements like this.The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association says this would also have a direct impact on those who are homeless and often never have anywhere decent to use the restroom.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

10 sent to hospital after fire at Ross Township apartment building

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews responded to a massive fire at an apartment building in Ross Township.Crews were called Thursday night to the Highlands At Chapel Hill apartment building. Seven residents and three firefighters were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, officials told KDKA-TV. Five other firefighters were treated at the scene.Investigators believe the five-alarm fire may have started in the basement and filled the building with heavy smoke. More than 100 first responders were at the scene. All 80 residents were displaced.Multiple cats were also rescued from the fire, though two cats died in the blaze.The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced. "This fire has affected all 80 units of the building & we're prepared to meet emergent needs (shelter, clothing, food) as well as comfort and care to all in need," the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania tweeted. A nearby church has opened its doors for a reunification center for residents. The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Kdka
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Cause of T car derailment in Dormont under investigation

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit is investigating what caused a T car to derail in the South Hills Wednesday morning.A spokesperson for the agency said a light-rail vehicle partially derailed from the Red Line tracks in Dormont around 10 a.m. near Kelton Avenue. No one was hurt.Crews worked to place the rail car back on track and the Red Line reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Regional Transit said. On Twitter, the agency said residual delays are expected for the next half hour or so while cars get back on their regular schedules. Pittsburgh Regional Transit ran bus and rail shuttles in the Dormont area while crews worked. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police looking for 3 juveniles tied to carjackings in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police said they're looking for three juveniles in connection with at least four carjackings in Shadyside.  The first incident happened on Aug 17. on Walnut Street. Police said a delivery driver was accosted while the teens tried to get into his vehicle.  "They did punch him in the face. His vehicle was locked and they were unsuccessful in actually getting that particular vehicle," Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Thomas Huerbin said Thursday.  Huerbin said a few minutes later, they believe the same suspects pointed a firearm at a woman on Shady Avenue and demanded she gets out of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy