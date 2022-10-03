ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.04 - Open House - Press Release

Barb’s first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance from chickens, throuples and Kelly’s crock pot weiners. Meanwhile, Mandy has displaced Father Joe as the go-to Flatch advice-giver. Despite the chaos, Kelley rises to the occasion as an up-and-coming real estate agent of her own in the all-new “Open House” episode of Welcome To Flatch airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-204) (TV-14 L, S)
The Conners - Episode 5.05 - A Little Weed and a Bad Seed - Press Release

“A Little Weed and a Bad Seed” – Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.05 - Grabby Hands - Press Release

10/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister.
Monarch - Episode 1.06 - The Night Of… - Press Release

The Romans await the news of the Country Music Legacy Awards nominations; Nicky & Luke meet with district attorney “Uncle” Tripp DeWitt (guest star DW Moffat). Meanwhile, Luke looks into Jamie’s past and Albie learns of a new family connection on the all-new “The Night Of…” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 18 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-108) (TV-14 D, L, V)
The Venery of Samantha Bird - Ordered to Series by Starz - Katherine Langford to Star

Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role. The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town.
The Equalizer - Boom - Review: Welcome Back!

The new tv season has finally started and The Equalizer is back! This may be the only show whose return I was actively looking forward to. Happily the premiere didn’t disappoint. The biggest fallout of Robyn’s abduction is the fact that all of her worlds have come together.
Station 19 - Episode 6.03 - Dancing With Our Hands Tied - Press Release

Station 19: Dancing With Our Hands Tied (10/20) “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” – The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. The scene grows increasingly tense when the teen’s father shows up furious at his son for taking his beloved car without permission. Ben and Maya find themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple that they detest on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Winchesters - Episode 1.03 - You're Lost Little Girl - Press Release

FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John (Drake Rodger) start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) bond as they stakeout a potential lead for the demon’s partner.
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.05 - Sudden Death - Press Release

“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.04 - Pax Romana - Press Release

“Pax Romana” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Abby (Kat McNamara) and Hoyt (Matt Barr) agree to run a seemingly mundane errand for Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) that ends up exposing just how far the Davidson influence goes. Kate (Katie Findlay) uses the annual Founders Day festivities to disrupt the town’s balance of power while Kai (Lawrence Kao) gets an unexpected visitor from his past. Meanwhile, Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) help each other navigate the pressures of their respective families. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Nikki Renna (#104). Original airdate 10/27/22.
Chicago PD - Episode 10.05 - Pink Cloud - Press Release

10/19/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton’s dogged pursuit of a missing teenage girl leads the team into a dark web of human trafficking. Chief O’Neal becomes involved with the unit’s investigation when it becomes evident his son, Sean, has a connection to the missing girl.
Family Guy - Episode 21.05 - Unzipped Code - Press Release

Cleveland is fired as a mailman after an ignominious mishap, but flourishes in his new job at the brewery in the “Unzipped Code” episode of Family Guy airing Sunday, Oct. 23 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-2006) (TV-14 D, L, S, V) Voice Cast: Seth MacFarlane as Peter...
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.04 - Call Me Donor Four-Five-Seven - Press Release

Kat decides that she would like to pursue motherhood and her friends jump at the chance to help her find a donor. Meanwhile, Max and Carter go check out a competitive bar that just opened, owned by Zac (guest star Kevin Sussman) in the all-new “Call Me Donor Four-Five-Seven” episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-304) (TV-14 D, L)
The Rookie - Episode 5.04 - The Choice - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“The Choice” – Rosalind returns with a vengeance and Bailey’s life is left hanging in the balance. With a ticking clock, the LAPD and the FBI join forces, and Officer John Nolan is forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Ghostwriter - Season 3 - Promo + Premiere Date Announced

Where there’s books, there’s an adventure. Join new friends Nia, Samir, and Charli as they explore the mystery and magic of their local bookstore when all new episodes of Ghostwriter premiere on October 21 on Apple TV+
