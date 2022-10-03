Station 19: Dancing With Our Hands Tied (10/20) “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” – The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. The scene grows increasingly tense when the teen’s father shows up furious at his son for taking his beloved car without permission. Ben and Maya find themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple that they detest on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

TV SERIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO