Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.04 - Open House - Press Release
Barb’s first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance from chickens, throuples and Kelly’s crock pot weiners. Meanwhile, Mandy has displaced Father Joe as the go-to Flatch advice-giver. Despite the chaos, Kelley rises to the occasion as an up-and-coming real estate agent of her own in the all-new “Open House” episode of Welcome To Flatch airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-204) (TV-14 L, S)
spoilertv.com
The Conners - Episode 5.05 - A Little Weed and a Bad Seed - Press Release
“A Little Weed and a Bad Seed” – Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Law and Order OC - Episode 3.04 - Spirit In The Sky - Press Release
10/13/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : With a suspect in custody for Henry Cole’s murder, Reyes goes undercover at Rikers to gather more information from him. Pearl and Teddy make a difficult decision to ensure construction on the casino stays on schedule.
spoilertv.com
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.05 - Grabby Hands - Press Release
10/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
Monarch - Episode 1.06 - The Night Of… - Press Release
The Romans await the news of the Country Music Legacy Awards nominations; Nicky & Luke meet with district attorney “Uncle” Tripp DeWitt (guest star DW Moffat). Meanwhile, Luke looks into Jamie’s past and Albie learns of a new family connection on the all-new “The Night Of…” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 18 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-108) (TV-14 D, L, V)
spoilertv.com
American Gigolo - Episode 1.07 - Atomic - Press Release
Julian turns to an old client for answers. Sunday uncovers a witness who could identify Julian's original betrayer. Michelle and Richard make a play for Colin's safe return.
spoilertv.com
The Venery of Samantha Bird - Ordered to Series by Starz - Katherine Langford to Star
Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role. The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town.
spoilertv.com
American Horror Story - Episode 11.01 - 11.02 - Press Release
-- Thank You For Your Service. Gino grapples with his trauma. Patrick's search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto, directed by Max Winkler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
The Serpent Queen - Episode 1.06 - The Last Joust - Press Release
Writers: Dawn M. Kamoche & Ariella Blejer and Justin Haythe. Catherine has a dream that predicts that her husband will be wounded while jousting. Catherine and Henri decide that their son Francis should delay his wedding to Mary.
spoilertv.com
The Equalizer - Boom - Review: Welcome Back!
The new tv season has finally started and The Equalizer is back! This may be the only show whose return I was actively looking forward to. Happily the premiere didn’t disappoint. The biggest fallout of Robyn’s abduction is the fact that all of her worlds have come together.
spoilertv.com
Station 19 - Episode 6.03 - Dancing With Our Hands Tied - Press Release
Station 19: Dancing With Our Hands Tied (10/20) “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” – The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. The scene grows increasingly tense when the teen’s father shows up furious at his son for taking his beloved car without permission. Ben and Maya find themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple that they detest on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
The Winchesters - Episode 1.03 - You're Lost Little Girl - Press Release
FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John (Drake Rodger) start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) bond as they stakeout a potential lead for the demon’s partner.
spoilertv.com
Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 6th October 2022
Thanks to Lord Nikon for the head up. Get Scoop on 9-1-1, Vampire Academy, Justice U, Leverage, Stargirl, The Rookie, L Word and More.
spoilertv.com
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.05 - Sudden Death - Press Release
“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
spoilertv.com
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.04 - Pax Romana - Press Release
“Pax Romana” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Abby (Kat McNamara) and Hoyt (Matt Barr) agree to run a seemingly mundane errand for Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) that ends up exposing just how far the Davidson influence goes. Kate (Katie Findlay) uses the annual Founders Day festivities to disrupt the town’s balance of power while Kai (Lawrence Kao) gets an unexpected visitor from his past. Meanwhile, Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) help each other navigate the pressures of their respective families. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Nikki Renna (#104). Original airdate 10/27/22.
spoilertv.com
Chicago PD - Episode 10.05 - Pink Cloud - Press Release
10/19/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton’s dogged pursuit of a missing teenage girl leads the team into a dark web of human trafficking. Chief O’Neal becomes involved with the unit’s investigation when it becomes evident his son, Sean, has a connection to the missing girl.
spoilertv.com
Family Guy - Episode 21.05 - Unzipped Code - Press Release
Cleveland is fired as a mailman after an ignominious mishap, but flourishes in his new job at the brewery in the “Unzipped Code” episode of Family Guy airing Sunday, Oct. 23 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-2006) (TV-14 D, L, S, V) Voice Cast: Seth MacFarlane as Peter...
spoilertv.com
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.04 - Call Me Donor Four-Five-Seven - Press Release
Kat decides that she would like to pursue motherhood and her friends jump at the chance to help her find a donor. Meanwhile, Max and Carter go check out a competitive bar that just opened, owned by Zac (guest star Kevin Sussman) in the all-new “Call Me Donor Four-Five-Seven” episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-304) (TV-14 D, L)
spoilertv.com
The Rookie - Episode 5.04 - The Choice - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Choice” – Rosalind returns with a vengeance and Bailey’s life is left hanging in the balance. With a ticking clock, the LAPD and the FBI join forces, and Officer John Nolan is forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Ghostwriter - Season 3 - Promo + Premiere Date Announced
Where there’s books, there’s an adventure. Join new friends Nia, Samir, and Charli as they explore the mystery and magic of their local bookstore when all new episodes of Ghostwriter premiere on October 21 on Apple TV+
Comments / 0