KSDK
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
Police take two into custody on EB 70 past MO 79
O’FALLON, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning following a police chase that started in Warren County. Reports came out at about 9 a.m. of some sort of police activity on eastbound I-70 near Missouri 79. Three lanes of eastbound I-70 past Missouri 79 was closed as of 9:20 a.m. It reopened […]
KMOV
Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
KMOV
WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with North County murder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man was found dead in North County on Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road, specifically, Pine Lawn, around 10:00 a.m. Jevon Durbin, was shot and killed inside the residence. The suspect has been identified...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
KMOV
Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
KOMU
Life sentence for killer of retired St. Louis police captain
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during racial injustice protests two years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the life term...
'I'm nothing like I was in my 20s': Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison under a law repealed in 1994 is making his emotional plea for freedom from behind bars. Speaking with Paige Spears, he makes one thing clear: He is a felon, who deserved to go to jail for a crime he committed in the late 80s.
David Dorn’s killer sentenced to life in prison
A Glasgow Village man convicted of murdering a retired St. Louis Police Captain faced sentencing Wednesday morning.
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
St. Louis man sentenced after guilty plea in Jefferson City business burglaries
A judge sentenced a St. Louis man Friday to a 120-day corrections program last week after he was accused of breaking into several Jefferson City businesses in April. The post St. Louis man sentenced after guilty plea in Jefferson City business burglaries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
thekirkwoodcall.com
Former KHS student set to be executed
Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
KOMU
Man charged with damaging Scott Joplin House in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey faces one count each of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Granite City woman sentenced to 46 years for Macoupin County murder
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced Oct. 3 that 32-year-old Chancey Hutson of Granite City was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer for the first degree murder of Cody Adams of Woodburn. Hutson was found guilty by...
kjluradio.com
Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week
Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
Assault at Midtown Bar parking lot leads to carjacking and other St. Louis crimes
A man offered three people a ride to Midtown Bar on Sunday evening in St. Louis, leading to a series of crimes that began with the group hurting him and taking over his car in the parking lot of the bar, police say.
montanarightnow.com
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict Tuesday. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fagras will formally sentence him on Nov. 3. Emery was convicted Friday of four counts of first-degree murder in the December 2018 attack.
Cigarette smugglers from St. Louis sentenced in federal court
The ringleader of a cigarette smuggling operation previously exposed in FOX Files reports was sentenced Monday to federal prison.
Window smashing at Schnucks in south St. Louis City
Criminals cause destruction in south St. Louis City.
