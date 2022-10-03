ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

FOX 2

Police take two into custody on EB 70 past MO 79

O’FALLON, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning following a police chase that started in Warren County. Reports came out at about 9 a.m. of some sort of police activity on eastbound I-70 near Missouri 79. Three lanes of eastbound I-70 past Missouri 79 was closed as of 9:20 a.m. It reopened […]
WARREN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KOMU

Life sentence for killer of retired St. Louis police captain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during racial injustice protests two years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the life term...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thekirkwoodcall.com

Former KHS student set to be executed

Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KOMU

Man charged with damaging Scott Joplin House in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey faces one count each of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Granite City woman sentenced to 46 years for Macoupin County murder

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced Oct. 3 that 32-year-old Chancey Hutson of Granite City was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer for the first degree murder of Cody Adams of Woodburn. Hutson was found guilty by...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
kjluradio.com

Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week

Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
ASHLAND, MO
montanarightnow.com

Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict Tuesday. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fagras will formally sentence him on Nov. 3. Emery was convicted Friday of four counts of first-degree murder in the December 2018 attack.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

