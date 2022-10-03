Read full article on original website
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Saudi Arabia's 'hostile act' proves Biden critics right — and his advisers very wrong
President Joe Biden has a lot of reasons to be furious with his national security team who, against his better judgment, systematically pressured him for 18 months to do an about-face on Saudi Arabia. The White House has reportedly been in a state of “spasm and panic” since Wednesday, when...
Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal
Former President Trump is asking the Supreme Court for access to the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, arguing he and the special master need to review them. “I don’t see any possible ground” for Trump to win, says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez why the Justice Department’s appeal has a better shot.Oct. 9, 2022.
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
'Adrift' looks at an America at a crossroads
Author and professor Scott Galloway joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Adrift: America in 100 Charts'.Oct. 7, 2022.
Why America is history's 'most successful failing state'
'Could [America] be defying the laws of historical gravity — a failing state that outshines its rivals?,' Ed Luce writes in the Finanical Times. Luce joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says America still bestrides the globe, but its jugular is badly exposed.Oct. 7, 2022.
Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’
The New York Times reports Donald Trump asked his team to strike a deal with the government to essentially trade White House documents stored at Mar-a-Lago for files on the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in 2016. It’s a move MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance says feels ‘very extortiony.” Joyce along with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Oct. 9, 2022.
DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report
The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents
New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears
The Department of Justice believes Donald Trump still has documents that he should not have. "The fact that Trump and his lawyers continue to proceed with all these delay tactics really has prevented the FBI from doing the investigation I think that is necessary to protect our national security interests,” Former CIA director John Brennan says of this and related allegations.Oct. 8, 2022.
Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man
The Herschel Walker abortion allegations show that the GOP has contempt for women, not abortion, Joy Reid says. “Perhaps the crime isn't so much the abortion, but not being a man,” she adds.Oct. 7, 2022.
Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie
Republicans are continuing to support Herschel Walker for a Georgia Senate seat in the wake of a bombshell report that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 6, 2022.
Biden's daily intel briefing included conflict in Putin's inner circle over handling of Ukraine war
New Washington Post reporting points to turmoil within Russia’s leadership over how President Vladimir Putin is handling the war in Ukraine. The disagreement by a member of Putin’s inner circle was deemed significant enough that it was included in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, according to the Post. Keir Simmons reports.Oct. 7, 2022.
Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict
Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not only dealing with pressure from the international community over his war in Ukraine, members of his own inner circle are now criticizing his decisions. Former Ambassador William Taylor explains Putin’s difficult position and how it might spell trouble in the future.Oct. 9, 2022.
Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson has ‘dangerous positions’ and ‘can’t be trusted’
Moments after finishing his first Senate campaign debate against incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Johnson now walking back previous comments supporting a nationwide abortion ban and Johnson’s plans to cut Social Security and Medicare.Oct. 8, 2022.
Obama Chief Speechwriter: 'The best moments' in Obama's speeches 'came from his moral imagination'
President Obama's Former Chief Speechwriter Cody Keenan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the experiences behind his new book 'Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in The Battle for America'Oct. 7, 2022.
Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Senator Gary Peters, Chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, about the abortion scandal dogging Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and why Peters says voters in Georgia and other key states need to be active and engaged in the November elections.Oct. 7, 2022.
Senator questions if U.S. should be trusting Saudi Arabia with critical decisions
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss the effect of OPEC+’s announced production cuts on the war in Ukraine and why he says the Saudis choosing to stand behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and create an oil crisis 'puts more hardship on NATO, and the United States, and our allies, and gives more revenue to Putin, at just the moment in history when we don’t want that to occur.'Oct. 7, 2022.
Biden calls out 'socialist Republicans' who voted against infrastructure bill
President Biden called out Republican members of Congress who voted against his administration's infrastructure agenda and criticized it as "socialism" but later asked for projects or funding for their states or districts.Oct. 7, 2022.
