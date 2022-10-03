“This is a gamechanger.” That was my first thought as a retired police officer, upon learning President Joe Biden had signed an executive order pardoning people convicted of federal simple possession marijuana charges, and had asked for the secretary of Health and Human Services and attorney general to review its scheduling under the Controlled Substances Act.After two decades in law enforcement, I’ve spent the past ten years working to reform the criminal justice system, starting with the War on Drugs. Few policies in American history have done as much damage as this racist, ineffectual, cruel set of laws that have...

