Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, CO, is a popular destination for people of all ages! The gorgeous red rock formations draw tourists in from all over the world. There are many ways you can spend your time in the park, but we think getting out and close to the formations is the best way to take them all in. There are several Garden of the Gods hikes, but we share the best ones for families below.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO