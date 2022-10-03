The Brady City Council met for a short meeting on Tuesday nightly 5:30PM. First, the Council approved the minutes for the Sept 20, 2022 meeting. Moving into action items, Council approved Resolution 2022-018 adopting the City’s Investment Policy and appointed Jane Huffman to the Investment Committee for FY 2023 which passed 5-0. Next, Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 1349 to adopt the utility rates and fee schedules for city services which also passed 5-0.

BRADY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO