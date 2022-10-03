Read full article on original website
Related
brady-today.com
Volleyball Wrap Up for Tuesday (Oct 4)
Volleyball action continued on Tuesday as the Brady Lady Dogs finished the first round of district play and Rochelle Lady Hornets began district play. The Brady Lady Dogs traveled to Ingram Tom Moore to take on the Lady Warriors while the Lady Hornets took on the visiting Zephyr Lady Bulldogs for their first district match.
brady-today.com
Brady Council Has Short Meeting, Approves Change for Monument Sign
The Brady City Council met for a short meeting on Tuesday nightly 5:30PM. First, the Council approved the minutes for the Sept 20, 2022 meeting. Moving into action items, Council approved Resolution 2022-018 adopting the City’s Investment Policy and appointed Jane Huffman to the Investment Committee for FY 2023 which passed 5-0. Next, Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 1349 to adopt the utility rates and fee schedules for city services which also passed 5-0.
Comments / 0